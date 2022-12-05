Pitt Offers Top Transfer Portal WR Dante Cephas

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have already hit the transfer portal hard on the first day it becomes open to college football players. After landing a new quarterback in Boston College transfer Phil Jurkovec, the Panthers are out looking to add to the set of weapons at his disposal.

To do so, Pitt reached out to Dante Cephas, a Pittsburgh native and the leading receiver in terms of yards per game for Kent State this past season.

Cephas, a Penn Hills High School alum, was not recruited by Pitt as a two-star recruit coming out of high school in the class of 2019. Wisconsin was the only Power 5 school to show interest but they did not extend a scholarship offer.

He committed to Kent State and became a star by his redshirt sophomore season, when he accounted for 82 catches, 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns. He produced at a similar rate - better than 15 yards per catch, but with just three touchdowns - in 2022 but played in just nine games and caught only 48 balls. He still earned first-team All-MAC honors in both 2021 and 2022.

Pitt's leading receiver from this season, Jared Wayne, has yet to announce whether or not he will use his final year of eligibility at Pitt, transfer or move on to the NFL altogether. The anticipated return of Bub Means and Konata Mumpfield means the Panthers have at least two of their three starting receiver positions filled, but depth is necessary for a team that has lost two reserves to the transfer portal already.

