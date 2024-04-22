BREAKING: Former Pitt LB Solomon DeShields has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells @on3sports



The 6’3 230 LB has totaled 85 Tackles, 13 TFL, 6 Sacks, & 4 PD in his College Career thus far



Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/RqTEUflxqc pic.twitter.com/YiHhLix5xB