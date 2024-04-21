Pitt Transfer LB Target Commits to Arkansas
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers saw one of their transfer targets commit elsewhere, ending their pursuit of him.
Jacksonville State transfer linebacker Larry Worth announced his commitment to Arkansas on Twitter on Sunday, with three "locked in" emojis on his tweet. He vistied the school this weekend and they made a good enough impression on him to get his services for next season.
He also had an offer from Minnesota and according to Pete Nakos of On3, Cincinnati, Duke and Oregon also contacted him.
Worth is the only linebacker that the Panthers offered so far following spring ball. They also contacted Tennessee transfer Elijah Herring, and it wouldn't come as a surprise to see linebackers coach Ryan Manalac go after some more transfers in the coming weeks.
Pitt lost two of their starting transfer linebackers to the transfer portal, with Bangally Kamara going to South Carolina after the season ended and Solomon DeShields departing after spring practices.
The scholarship linebackers still on the roster include sixth years in Brandon George and Ohio transfer Keye Thompson, redshirt junior Nick Lapi, redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis, sophomores Braylan Lovelace, Rasheem Biles and Jordan Bass and freshmen in Cameron Lindsey, Jeremiah Marcelin and Davin Brewton.
