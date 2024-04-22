Pitt Football Makes Top 10 for Georgia ATH
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to make inroads on the recruiting trail and found themselves in the favor from a recruit in Georgia.
Bernard Lackey placed Pitt in his top 10 schools, alongside rival West Virginia, SEC schools in Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee, as well as UConn and Georgia State and FCS schools in Delaware and North Carolina Central.
Secondaries coach Archie Collins, back in late October, made Pitt the second team to offer Lackey, who plays both sides of the ball as a defensive back and wide receiver.
Lackey played his first three seasons of high school footbal for Alcovy in Covington, Ga. in metro Atlanta. He transferred after this season and will play for Newton in the fall, also in Covington.
He has taken visits to nearby Georgia Tech and Georgia State in Atlanta, Georgia in nearby Athens, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama and UAB.
Standing at 6-foot-2 ad 180 pounds, Lackey is incredibly quick and can sprint at high speeds for long distances to track down his receiver. He is also a ball-hawk, especially around the goal line, making big time interceptions, but also sticking with his target and not allowing easy connections
Lackey is a member of the Class of 2025, which Pitt has three commits in, featuring quarterback Mason Heintschel from Ohio, athlete Bryce Yates from Virginia and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
He is one of two other recruits in the Class of 2025 to put Pitt in their top schools, including four-star tight end Andrew Olesh and three-star wide receiver Michael Scott, both from Pennsylvania.
