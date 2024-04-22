Pitt LB Transfer Predicted to Commit Soon
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers linebacker Solomon DeShields only put his name in the transfer portal a week ago, but is likely to commit to a new school in the near future.
Pete Nakos of On3 has intel that DeShields will commit to Texas A&M soon enough. DeShields took a visit to College Station, Texas this past weekend to see the facility, watch their spring game, talk to coaches and much more.
The short time from visit to commitment might come as a shock to some people, but too unsurprising for how fast the transfer portal moves following the end of spring practices. Pitt defensive end Dayon Hayes put his name in the portal last week and after a visit this weekend to Colorado, he committed shortly after.
He has also received interest from ACC schools in Syracuse and Virginia and Big 12 schools in Colorado in Iowa State, according to Pittsburgh Sports Now.
DeShields played in 41 games over the past four seasons, including 37 over the past three, missing just two games in 2021. He mostly played as a reserve linebacker and on special teams in 2021 and 2022, but started 11 games last season at Star linebacker, missing just one start after he suffered an injury on the kickoff against Wake Forest.
He finished with 58 tackles, 27 solo, both third best on the team, and had career-highs with eight tackles against rival West Virginia and Virginia Tech. He also had eight tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass defended in 2023.
DeShields is also the third Pitt linebacker to transfer this offseason and second starter from last season, as Bangally Kamara, who started 10 games at Money, went to South Carolina. Aydin Henningham transferred down to Alabama State in Division II as well.
Other scholarship linebackers that are on the roster, along with Louis, include sixth years in Brandon George and Keye Thompson, who transferred in from Ohio, redshirt junior Nick Lapi, sophomores in Braylan Lovelace, Jordan Bass and Rasheem Biles and incoming freshmen in Cameron Lindsey, Jeremiah Marcelin, Davin Brewton.
Redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis served as backup at Star linebacker last season, so expect him to see increased playing time.
DeShields is the fourth player to enter the transfer portal from the program following the end of spring practice and the second defensive starter, along with Hayes. Quarterback Christian Veilleux and walk-on offensive lineman George French II entered the transfer portal as well.
