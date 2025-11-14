Inside The Panthers

Pitt Freshman Kicker Expected Out vs. Notre Dame

The Pitt Panthers' true freshman kicker has already broken a program record in just eight games.

Mitchell Corcoran

Sep 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers place kicker Trey Butkowski (93) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers place kicker Trey Butkowski (93) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers true freshman kicker Trey Butkowski is expected to miss this week's top 25 matchup against No. 9 Notre Dame due to an illness, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported.

Butkowski has made 19-of-21 field goal attempts, with a long of 47 yards, and 40-of-41 PATs. The former walk-on also broke former Pitt kicker Ben Sauls' program record for most consecutive field goal makes in just his eighth career game.

Kickoff specialist Cam Carpenter will likely be the place kicker if Butkowski cannot play. Carpenter, a redshirt sophomore, has never attempted a field goal and has made one PAT in his collegiate career.

Butkowski's Impressive Numbers

Butkowksi is tied for second with UConn kicker Chris Freeman for the most points scored in the entire country this season with 97, and is tied for first with Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King for most points per game, with 10.8.

Butkowksi is also tied for 19th in the country in field goal percentage, at 90.5%, tied for sixth with 21 attempts and tied for second with 21 conversions. With that percentage, Butkowski is close to holding the Pitt record for best field goal percentage in a season. The current record is 92.3%, held by Chris Ferenicik when he went 12-for-13 on field goal tries in 1995.

Butkowski's Impact

Butkowski joined the Panthers as the walk-on third-string kicker over the summer, but very quickly made a name for himself when he was named the starter in August, causing transfer kicker James London to depart from the program.

Pittsburgh Panthers place kicker Trey Butkowski (93) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Caleb Junko (91)
Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers place kicker Trey Butkowski (93) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Caleb Junko (91) against the Duquesne Dukes during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Butkowski didn't start kicking until his sophomore year of high school, after playing soccer for 13 years. He then hired the same kicking coach as Sauls', and the two quickly connected. Butkowski said that Suals played a big role in his joining Pitt and that he eventually hopes to break Sauls' 58-yard record field goal.

None of this is that surprising, especially when Butkowski has shown nothing but the utmost confidence in himself.

"I've rep'd so many kicks in practice, and I've got so many kicks up with this operation, that it's kind of hard not to feel great about it," Butkowski said on Sept. 30. "When you see a perfect snap every day, see a perfect hold every day, then I just know it comes down to me, and I'm confident in myself and my ability."

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

Home/News