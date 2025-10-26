Inside The Panthers

Pitt's Trey Butkowski Breaks School Record

The Pitt Panthers' freshman kicker broke the record on his fourth field goal conversion against the NC State Wolfpack.

Mitchell Corcoran

Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers place kicker Trey Butkowski (93) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Caleb Junko (91) against the Duquesne Dukes during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers true freshman kicker Trey Butkowski broke the school record for most consecutive field goal conversions in the team's 53-34 win over the NC State Wolfpack.

Butkowski's Performance vs. NC State

Butkowski was 4-for-5 on field goal attempts, with makes from 34, 41, 35, and 43 yards out. His 43-yard field goal set the new record at 16 consecutive field goals. He nearly extended the record to 17 but missed a 48-yard attempt wide left in the fourth quarter.

Ben Sauls held the previous record of 15 consecutive kicks, from 2023-24. He broke Chris Ferenick's and Connor Lee's tied record for 12 consecutive field goal makes on a 49-yard kick against Syracuse on Oct. 24, 2024. His record stood for 366 days.

Butkowski is now 19-for-21 on field goal attempts and 35-for-36 on PATs this season. His only other field goal miss was against West Virginia in Week 3, and his only PAT miss was a blocked kick against Duquesne.

Pittsburgh Panthers place kicker Trey Butkowski (93) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Caleb Junko (91)
Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers place kicker Trey Butkowski (93) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Caleb Junko (91) against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"I've rep'd so many kicks in practice, and I've got so many kicks up with this operation, that it's kind of hard not to feel great about it," Butkowski said on Sept. 30. "When you see a perfect snap every day, see a perfect hold every day, then I just know it comes down to me, and I'm confident in myself and my ability."

Butkowski Enjoying Strong Season

Butkowski has displayed impressive confidence as such a young and inexperienced kicker. The freshman has only been a place kicker since his sophomore year of high school and walked on to Pitt at the beginning of the summer.

Pat Narduzzi praised his young kicker this week for his consistency throughout the Panthers' recent winning streak. Pitt has now won four straight games, and Butkowski has hit 11 of 12 field goals and all 18 PATs during the win streak.

Butkowski said he has a strong relationship with Sauls and said that the former Pitt kicker was a big reason why he decided to walk on to Pitt. Butkowski also said that his goal is to eventually break Sauls' and Alex Kessman's school record of an 58-yard field goal.

Butkowski's career-long is currently 47 yards, but he said he hit a 58-yard kick in high school once. He's still a little bit away from taking that record from Sauls, so he'll just have to settle for this record, for now. The good news is that he likely has three more seasons with Pitt and plenty of time to make more history.

Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

