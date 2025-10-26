Pitt's Trey Butkowski Breaks School Record
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers true freshman kicker Trey Butkowski broke the school record for most consecutive field goal conversions in the team's 53-34 win over the NC State Wolfpack.
Butkowski's Performance vs. NC State
Butkowski was 4-for-5 on field goal attempts, with makes from 34, 41, 35, and 43 yards out. His 43-yard field goal set the new record at 16 consecutive field goals. He nearly extended the record to 17 but missed a 48-yard attempt wide left in the fourth quarter.
Ben Sauls held the previous record of 15 consecutive kicks, from 2023-24. He broke Chris Ferenick's and Connor Lee's tied record for 12 consecutive field goal makes on a 49-yard kick against Syracuse on Oct. 24, 2024. His record stood for 366 days.
Butkowski is now 19-for-21 on field goal attempts and 35-for-36 on PATs this season. His only other field goal miss was against West Virginia in Week 3, and his only PAT miss was a blocked kick against Duquesne.
"I've rep'd so many kicks in practice, and I've got so many kicks up with this operation, that it's kind of hard not to feel great about it," Butkowski said on Sept. 30. "When you see a perfect snap every day, see a perfect hold every day, then I just know it comes down to me, and I'm confident in myself and my ability."
Butkowski Enjoying Strong Season
Butkowski has displayed impressive confidence as such a young and inexperienced kicker. The freshman has only been a place kicker since his sophomore year of high school and walked on to Pitt at the beginning of the summer.
Pat Narduzzi praised his young kicker this week for his consistency throughout the Panthers' recent winning streak. Pitt has now won four straight games, and Butkowski has hit 11 of 12 field goals and all 18 PATs during the win streak.
Butkowski said he has a strong relationship with Sauls and said that the former Pitt kicker was a big reason why he decided to walk on to Pitt. Butkowski also said that his goal is to eventually break Sauls' and Alex Kessman's school record of an 58-yard field goal.
Butkowski's career-long is currently 47 yards, but he said he hit a 58-yard kick in high school once. He's still a little bit away from taking that record from Sauls, so he'll just have to settle for this record, for now. The good news is that he likely has three more seasons with Pitt and plenty of time to make more history.
