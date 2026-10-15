For the first time since 2023, the Pitt Panthers are going with their white-out look, which includes a white helmet rather than the regular gold.

Pitt will take on Boston College on Oct 17 in these threads. The white helmet has been seen in recruiting photoshoots and in merchandise, but haven't made an in-game appearance since Pitt took on Wake Forest in 2023.

While some college football programs have embraced alternate uniforms and seem to have a new one every few games, Pitt has stayed traditional in the past few years. Last season, Pitt stuck with their gold pants and helmet in all but three games.

This season, Pitt already broke out the blue pants in the game against UCF, which the last season they didn't wear until the last two games.

Pitt's opponent, the Boston College Eagles, will also have a special uniform, wearing their throwback threads.

Should Pitt Have More Alternatives?

As more money goes into athletic programs, many teams across all conferences have introduced new alternative uniforms. Even traditional programs such as Georgia, who usually never mess with their uniforms, have introduced all-white looks this season.

Pitt's only full alternate uniform in the new era was the 2020 'Steel' unfiroms, which were black and silver in tribute to the Pittsburgh's steelworking history.

Many Pitt sports have black-and-yellow alternate uniforms, but it can be hard for the football team to do that without just looking like Steelers rip-offs.

Matchup Against Boston College

The unique uniform combinations just add to a game that already has several storylines. Both of these teams are coming off of a loss in their most recent games played, Pitt to North Carolina and Boston College to SMU.

In a conference as competitive as the ACC, a loss in a game like this to give Pitt two ACC losses can ruin their chances of playing in the ACC Championship. Boston College is already 0-2 in conference play, and will definitely be trying to avoid leaving their homefield as 0-3.

The main question for Pitt is their quarterback situation, with head coach Pat Narduzzi claiming to stick with Holden Geriner after the loss to North Carolina. Despite this, many Pitt fans are looking at freshman Corey Dailey to maybe come off the bench and save the season. Don't be surprised if it's either quarterback on the field under the white helmet on Oct 17.

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