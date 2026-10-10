Pitt vs. UNC Takeaways: The Panthers Miss Mason Heintschel

Pitt entered this week 5-0 and in the AP Top 25, after a narrow win over Virginia Tech the last time out. However, that game was bittersweet for the Panthers as it saw star quarterback Mason Heintschel suffer a season-ending injury. The Panthers looked to show the world they could do it without Heintschel, but did not, as they lost 21-17 to the UNC Tar Heels.

Offense Struggles

Holden Geriner, the fifth-year senior quarterback, got his first collegiate start today against UNC. The Panthers were run-heavy to start the game, presumably to allow Geriner to get comfortable in his first-ever collegiate start. During the opening drive, Geriner completed two of four pass attempts, with both completions coming within five yards of the line of scrimmage. The Panthers' pass game ramped up, both in terms of attempts and success, as the first half progressed. Geriner finished the first half 15-21 for 99 yards.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) warms up before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, things started to go south in the second half. The first drive of the second half ended when Geriner threw an interception in the end zone on what looked to be a throwaway attempt. The interception looked to have shaken him a bit, as Geriner threw his first pass attempt of the next drive into coverage for what would be his second interception of the game. The passing game struggled all game, and that was made evident when Geriner threw four straight interceptions to end the game for the Panthers.

The rushing game also struggled, picking up only 150 yards. While there were two rushing touchdowns, neither of them came within the five. The second half was extra rough for the Panthers' run game, as the UNC defense stifled the run game.

Trust Issues

Pitt's first drive of the game was a 75-yard drive capped off by a La'Vell Wright rushing touchdown. The 12-play opening drive consisted of eight run plays. The Panthers kept returning to the ground game throughout the afternoon, but it came to a standstill in the third quarter. The Panthers ran the ball six times for only 12 yards in the third quarter. A large part of these struggles is that the Panthers became predictable after the two Geriner interceptions.

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi made two controversial decisions to go for it. The first one came in the third quarter when the Panthers elected to go for it on fourth and two from UNC's 23. Then, down four, Pitt went for it on fourth and two from the UNC 21. Both of those decisions were made within field goal range, and Pitt ended up losing by less than two field goals.

Boom or Bust Defense

The Pitt defense looked good, for the most part, in the first half. The Panthers held the Tar Heels to only five first downs and notched two sacks in the first half. However, the Panthers allowed a second-quarter touchdown that was set up when UNC wide receiver Jordan Shipp beat his receiver to haul in a 49-yard reception.

Oct 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) and defensive back Cruce Brookins (12) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers' defense started the second half smoking hot as free safety Cole Woodson secured his first career interception. They carried that momentum into the second drive of the half when senior Jaeden Moore forced a UNC fumble, the Tar Heels were able to recover their fumble, but the yards lost on that played helped the Panthers force a three and out.

After the greatest start of the second half for the Panthers, the Tar Heels were able to respond with a methodical 10-play touchdown drive. Things then got worse for the Panthers' defense as they let up a 75-yard passing touchdown on the first play of the next drive.

The Pitt defense showed up when they were needed the most. Defensive back Shadarian Harrison came up with a huge interception. Then they came up big again when they forced a three-and-out from UNC with 2:44 left in the game.

Looking Ahead

Next week, Pitt heads up to Massachusetts to take on Boston College. The Eagles have struggled this season, posting a 2-3 record and having only one win over a Divison I opponent. This game is a perfect bounce-back game for Pitt as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive.