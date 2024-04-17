Pitt's Brandin Cummings Gets Recruiting Ratings Upgrade
PITTSBURGH -- Class of 2024 recruit Brandin Cummings received a nice surprise this morning, as recruting evaluation and journalism company Rivals moved his evaluation from a three-star prospect to that of a four-star.
The younger brother of former men's basketball player Nelly Cummings, Brandin excelled at the high school level, including a 37 point performance in the PIAA 4A state tournament. Cummings was part of an elite guard tandem for Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School with Meleek Thomas, the 7th best player in the 2025 class, according to Rivals.
The Panthers expect Cummings to make an impact on the upcoming season. Due to the departure of Carlton Carrington to the NBA Draft, Cummings will help fill a void left by the talented freshmen. The Panthers have shown no indication of straying away from the three-guard lineup that they brought out for much of the season, meaning a grouping of Jaland Lowe, Ishmael Leggett, newly committed Temple Transfer Damian Dunn and Cummings could make waves in the ACC.
The star upgrade represents a continuation of strong recruitiing and transfers under the coaching of Jeff Capel. Last year's class had 3 four-stars with Carrington, Lowe and Papa Amadou Kante. Capel's success with personnel has been an oft-overlooked aspect of the Panthers recent success, with recent transfer of Blake Hinson, Jamarius Burton and Nike Sibande all improving the team significantly. Even more recently, the addition of Florida State big man Cameron Corhen made another former four-star recruit that Capel has landed.
