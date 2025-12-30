Pitt TE Enters Transfer Portal

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers sophomore tight end Malachi Thomas is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced. Thomas was the project starter for the Panthers in 2026.

Thomas had 13 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns this year and will have two more seasons of eligibility at his next destination.

"Pitt will always hold a special place in my heart. I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to wear the blue and gold, compete at the highest level, and grow both on and off the field. The relationships I've built with my teammates, coaches, staff, and the Pitt community are ones I'll carry with me for life," Thomas wrote in his statement released on X.

"After a lot of prayer, reflection, and conversations with my family, I've decided to enter the transfer portal to explore the next chapter of my journey. This wasn't an easy decision, but it's one I believe is best for my personal growth and future."

"Thank you to everyone who believed in me, pushed me, and supported me along the way. Pitt has helped shape me into the person and player I am today, and I'll always be thankful for that."

Thomas' TIme at Pitt

Thomas joined the Panthers as a three-star recruit out of Thomas County Central in Georgia. He chose Pitt over Group of Five schools like Troy, Kennesaw State, UAB and Charlotte.

As a freshman, Thomas played in all 13 games on special teams, where he logged two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Thomas wraps up his career at Pitt with 15 total catches, 214 yards and three touchdowns.

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Malachi Thomas (82) catches a pass in front of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Omar Daniels (9) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Pitt's TE Without Thomas

Tight end just became a position to target for Pitt when the transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2.

Without Thomas, Pitt will have just two scholarship tight ends on the roster in true freshman Max Hunt and incoming true freshman Wyatt Villarreal. The other two tight ends available are rising redshirt senior Josh Altsman — who had five catches, 31 yards and a touchdown this season — and rising redshirt junior Adam Howanitz, both of whom are walk-ons.

The Panthers' other two starting tight ends this year, Justin Holmes and Jack Overman, are both out of eligibility and will not return in 2026. Holmes led the tight ends receiving with 28 catches, 301 yards and four touchdowns. Overman closed his Pitt career with 10 catches for 78 yards and one score.

Pitt's Portal Update

The following Pitt players have all announced their intentions or have been reported to enter the transfer portal:

RB Juelz Goff, R-Fr.

WR Kenny Johnson, Jr.

WR Zion Fowler-El, R-So.

WR Jesse Anderson, R-So.

TE Malachi Thomas, So.

OL Jackson Brown, R-Jr.

CB Davion Pritchard, R-Fr.

CB Mathew Amofa, R-Jr.

K Sam Carpenter, R-So.

LS Nico Crawford, R-Jr.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt