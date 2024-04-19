Pitt's Bub Means Earns High Praise Before NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers wide receiver Bub Means has been selected by CBS' sports writer Pete Prisco for his annual "Better-Than" team. Prisco describes the team as a group of players he believes are better than what the scouts and mock drafts are assessing the players as.
Last year, Prisco's team had star rookies in Tank Dell and Sam LaPorta, while previous teams have included players such as Stefon Diggs, Lavonte David and Dak Prescott.
Means joins a 2024 list that includes players such as Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa and Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristl. Prisco had a lot of praise for Means, citing his speed including his 40-yard dash Combine time. Prisco also mentions the issues at quarterback in 2023, but saying that he would have performed better with more balls on target. His only complaint was Means' route running, but said that "there's a lot to work with."
He had a lot of praise for Means' skills, talking about his cailber in the write-up.
"His skill set screams NFL receiver," said Prisco. "And I think he will become a good one."
As a member of the Pitt Panthers, Means caught 68 passes for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns. One aspect that stood out as part of Means' game was his yardage per play, as he averaged 15.9 yards per play from scrimmage. His six touchdowns in 2023 were a team best, with upcoming starting wideout Konata Mumpfield scoring five.
