Pitt Offers Transfer DE With WPIAL Ties
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers offered a transfer defensive end, who played in the WPIAL for high school.
Anthony Johnson spent time at Taylor Allderdice, located in the Squirrel Hill area of the City of Pittsburgh, before transferring to Jeannette in Westmoreland County for his junior season in 2017. He excelled with Jeannette, making 134 tackles and 12 sacks en route to a 16-1 season and winning both the WPIAL and PIAA Class 1A Championships.
He transferred to Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio for his senior season, before committing to Bowling Green. He played in three games as a freshman, redshirting, and then entered the transfer portal.
Johnson ended up at FCS program Youngstown State and played the past four seasons there. He served mostly as a reserve defensive lineman in his first two seasons, playing in 14 games and making seven tackles.
He would see more time in 2022, playing in nine games and starting six. He made 13 tackles, five solo, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack that season.
Johnson had his most productive season in 2023, starting all 13 games for the Penguins. He made 25 tackles, 10 solo, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and one fumble recovery.
He chose to transfer from Youngstown State following the season. He received many offers then, including one from Pitt, but chose to go to Illinois.
Johnson re-entered the transfer portal following spring practices and is now looking to play somewhere for his sixth and final season, with Pitt choosing to offer him again as well.
Fighting Illini' head coach Bret Bielema spoke to Sam Gillenwater of On3 and wasn't surprised with Johnson choosing to go back into the transfer portal.
“I could see it the last couple of weeks," Bielema said. "There were guys playing, right, that I don’t know if he saw himself getting that starting role. I get it. The guy has got one year left. Asked him to kind of thing about it but totally understand where he’s coming from. So he quit, moved on.”
Pitt is looking to bolster their defensive line room ahead of next season, especially at defensive end. Starter Dayon Hayes and redshirt freshman Antonio Camon both entered the transfer portal following spring practice, while Samuel Okunlola transferred to Colorado following the end of the season.
They offered two transfer defensive ends in Keyron Crawford from Arkansas State and Deamonte Diggs from Youngstown State.
The defensive ends that Pitt has include Kansas State transfer/fifth year Nate Matlack, redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott, redshirt freshmen Maverick Gracio and Clemson transfer David Ojiegbe, as well as freshmen Zachary Crothers, Ty Yuhas and Sincere Edwards.
