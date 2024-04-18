Pitt DE Departs for the Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost another defensive player to the transfer portal, as defensive lineman Antonio Camon announced his departure from the program on Twitter.
"First off, I'd like to thank God for blessing [me] with the talent and ability to play the sport I love. I would also like to thank all of the coaching staff at the University of Pittsburgh for giving me an opportunity to come here and be a better [player] on and off the field. To my teammates thank you for pushing me everyday to become a better player and [we] will always be brothers.
"With that being said after thoughts, consideration and with my family, I'll be entering my name in the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining. Thank you, Pitt nation."
Camon spent one season with the Panthers, seeing no game time and redshirting. He came into Pitt after playing high school football for Tampa Bay Tech in Tampa, Fla., making 53 tackles, 16 for loss, nine sacks and three quarterback hits as a senior in 2022. 247Sports ranked him the No. 73 edge rusher and No. 122 recruit from Florida in the Class of 2023, respectively.
He is the third Pitt defensive player and fifth overall to enter the transfer portal following the end of spring practice, as starters in fellow defensive end Dayon Hayes and linebacker Solomon DeShields did so earlier in the week. Quarterback Christian Veilleux and walk-on offensive lineman George French II departed the program on the other side of the ball.
Camon is the fourth defensive lineman to leave the Panthers following the end of last season, as defensive tackle Deandre Jules went to South Carolina and fellow defensive end Samuel Okunlola transferred to Colorado.
He becomes the second player from the Class of 2023 to enter the portal, as running back TJ Harvison did so back in December. Harvison is still without a team.
The defensive ends that Pitt has include Kansas State transfer/fifth year Nate Matlack, redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott, redshirt freshmen Maverick Gracio and Clemson transfer David Ojiegbe, as well as freshmen Zachary Crothers and Sincere Edwards.
Pitt is still at 89 scholarships, four over the limit of 85, which means that more players will transfer out of the program in the coming weeks.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Leads Breakthrough in Concussion Research
- Knicks Land Pitt Guard in Latest Mock Draft
- Pitt Offers Transfer DE With Local Ties
- Former Pitt DE Sets Two Visit Dates
- Pitt DE Ranked Amongst Best in Transfer Portal
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt