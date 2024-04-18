Pitt Showing Interest in Tennessee LB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are working to add to the roster this offseason, contacting many different players, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
They contacted Tennessee linebacker Elijah Herring, who entered the transfer portal this week. He spent two seasons in Knoxville, playing all 26 games, helping the program to two ranked finishes and victories in the Orange Bowl against Clemson in 2022 and the Citrus Bowl vs. Iowa last season.
Herring served as a reserve linebacker and also on special teams as a freshman in 2022, making 11 tackles, four solo, 2.5 tackles for loss and one pass defended. He also faced off against then-ranked No. 17 Pitt at Acrisure Stadium in the 34-27 win in overtime.
He earned an increased role last season as a sophomore, starting all but one at middle linebacker and leading the team with 80 tackles. He also made 31 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and one pass defended.
Herring spoke with On3 Sports and said that rivals Penn State, Florida State, UCF and Maryland have contacted him. He is also taking an official visit to Colorado on Friday. He has two years left of eligibility.
Pitt lost two of its starting linebackers to the transfer portal in Bangally Kamara to South Carolina after the season and Solomon DeShields after spring practices.
The scholarship linebackers still on the roster include sixth years in Brandon George and Ohio transfer Keye Thompson, redshirt junior Nick Lapi, redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis, sophomores Braylan Lovelace, Rasheem Biles and Jordan Bass and freshmen in Cameron Lindsey, Jeremiah Marcelin and Davin Brewton.
