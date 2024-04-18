Pitt DE Ranked Amongst Best in Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers defensive end Dayon Hayes entered the transfer portal and some see him as one of the best players available.
The Pittsburgh native, who played for Westinghouse High School in the Homewood area of the city, received great plaudits from the On3 Industry Rankings, which ranked him as the fourth-best player in the transfer portal right now.
The players ahead of him include Oregon State running back Damien Martinez at No. 1, Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis at No. 2 and Texas A&M safety Jacoby Matthews at No. 3.
He also received a solid ranking from The Athletic, who placed him at No. 9 in their best transfers currently in the portal. He is the highest-ranked defensive end on their list and second highest-ranked defensive lineman, behind Kent State defensive tackle CJ West at No. 6.
Hayes featured as of the most disruptive players along the defensive line for the Panthers last season, but his numbers and that of the whole unit lagged behind what this program has produced in recent seasons.
He led the team in tackles for loss with 10.5 and finished third in sacks with four, along with making 45 tackles and four passes defended. He also led all ACC edge rushers in pressures at 15.4% of his snaps.
Hayes joins linebacker Solomon DeShields from as two Pitt defensive starters who entered the transfer portal. Quarterback Christian Veilleux and walk-on offensive lineman George French II decided to leave the program, as well, making it four transfers following the end of spring practices.
DeShields also ranks No. 18 on the On3 Industry, joining Hayes on the list, and the highest-ranked linebacker in the transfer portal.
Hayes has received heavy interest from a number of schools since entering the transfer portal and will continue to do so as he enters his final year of eligibility.
