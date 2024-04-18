Former Pitt DE Sets Two Visit Dates
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers transfer defensive end Dayon Hayes has received heavy interest from a number of schools since entering the portal and will make some visits in the near future.
On3 reported that Hayes will make two visits over the next week, going to see Deion Sanders at Colorado this weekend, April 19-21, and then Lincoln Riley at USC afterwards, April 22-23.
If he transferred to Colorado, he would join former teammate and Pitt defensive end Samuel Okunlola, who did so following the end of last season. Joining USC would make him the second Pitt player to do so in the past three seasons, with Biletnikoff winner/wide receiver Jordan Addison doing so in 2022.
In an interview with Pittsburgh Sports Now, Hayes revealed the other schools that showed interest. This includes ACC schools like Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia, Big Ten schools in Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, rival Penn State and Washington, Big 12 schools in Baylor and UCF, SEC schools in Missouri and Texas A&M, as well as Colorado State.
The Pittsburgh native, who played for Westinghouse High School in the Homewood area of the city, received great plaudits from theOn3 Industry Rankings, as they put him as the fourth-best player in the transfer portal right now. The Athletic also ranked No. 9 for players in the transfer portal as well.
Hayes was one of the Panthers' most disruptive players along the defensive line last season, but his numbers and those of the whole unit lagged behind those of this program's other recent graduates.
He led the team in tackles for loss with 10.5 and finished third in sacks with four, along with making 45 tackles and four passes defended. He also led all ACC edge rushers in pressures at 15.4% of his snaps.
Hayes joins linebacker Solomon DeShields from as two Pitt defensive starters who entered the transfer portal. Quarterback Christian Veilleux and walk-on offensive lineman George French II decided to leave the program, as well, making it four transfers following the end of spring practices.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Brandin Cummings Gets Recruiting Ratings Upgrade
- Former Pitt DE Receiving Heavy Interest in Portal
- Pitt Walk-On Leaves for Transfer Portal
- Pitt Transfer C Federiko Federiko Finds New Home
- Three Pitt Players Selected in Latest Mock Draft
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt