Commanders Sign Pitt CB A.J. Woods
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers cornerback A.J. Woods will get his shot at the NFL despite going undrafted this spring, as the Washington Commanders inked him to an undrafted free agent deal following the conclusion of the 2024 draft.
Woods spent five seasons with the Panthers from 2019-23, playing in 59 games and starting in 14 contests. He made 102 tackles (69 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, four interceptions, 25 passes defended and one forced fumble in his collegiate career.
He never redshirted, playing 10 games as a freshman on special teams before playing cornerback the next four years. He played in the final 25 games over the past two seasons, making 10 starts during that time.
Woods also earned a spot at the East-West Shrine Bowl, a postseason all-star game consisting of seniors across the country.
He also impressed at the Pitt Pro Day in late March, recording times of 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 6.56 seconds in the three-cone drill, which would have ranked the fifth fastest and the fastest times at the NFL Combine for a cornerback, respectively.
His athleticism also earned him recognition prior to last season from Bruce Feldman, who put him on the annual list of 101 college football freaks.
