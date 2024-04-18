Pitt Offers Transfer DE With Local Ties
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers offered a transfer defensive end with local ties as they look to bolster that unit ahead of the season.
They offered Deamontae Davis, from FCS program Youngstown State, who played high school for McKeesport in the WPIAL. He led McKeepsort to the WPIAL 5A Semifinals as a junior in 2018, playing at wide reciever, making 14 catches for 424 yards and seven touchdowns.
He also starred as a basketball player, standing at 6-foot-6, averaging 20.3 points and 12.20 rebounds per game, respectively, as a junior in 2019, leading the Tigers to the playoffs.
Davis committed to Youngstown State and put on 50 more pounds from high school, transitioning from wide receiver to defensive end.
He spent four seasons with the Penguins, redshirting for the 2021 spring season and then playing no games in the fall. He played in all 10 games in 2022, making 15 tackles, five solo, 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hit and one pass breakup.
Davis continued to fill a reserve role last season, making 11 tackles, five solo, 4.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, four quarterback hits, two pass breakups and one blocked kick.
Since entering the transfer portal, many schools have come in for Davis' services, including rival West Virginia, as well as Coastal Carolina, Marshall and UAB. He has two years left of eligibility.
Pitt is looking to add defensive ends to their roster, as starter Dayon Hayes entered the transfer portal after spring camp, Samuel Okunlola transferred to Colorado after this past season and Nate Temple suffered a season-ending injury.
They offered an Arkansas State defensive end and it looks like they'll offer more in the future.
