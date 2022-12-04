Boston College Transfer Phil Jurkovec Interested in Pitt

A return home could finally be in store for the Pitt Panthers target.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec entered the transfer portal last week and immediately, the Pitt Panthers became a school many believed were an option.

The local Pine Richland graduate was once a target of Pitt's but instead left for Notre Dame. Then, once he entered the transfer portal a second time, he again rejected the Panthers to head to Boston College.

But this time could be different.

Jurkovec spoke with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Mike White about his decision to transfer a second time and he mentioned the possibility of heading back to his hometown.

"In regards to Pitt, I really like coach [Frank] Cignetti because of the past," Jurkovec said. "That’s a huge draw. Coach [Pat] Narduzzi always has been good to me, too. I’m very interested in Pitt, but we’ll see how this plays out and what exactly is the situation at Pitt."

Cignetti Jr. was Boston College’s offensive coordinator for Jurkovec’s first two seasons at the school.

Jurkovec said a number of schools have contacted him and that he's still early in the process. If he did head to Oakland, he could end up competing with Kedon Slovis, who has not made a decision on whether he'd return for his final year or not.

