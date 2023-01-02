Bowling Green Transfer WR Tyrone Broden Earns First Offer from Pitt

The Pitt Panthers were the first to offer this recent transfer from Bowling Green.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have continued to look for supplements to their wide receivers room in the transfer portal, with their latest target coming from the MAC.

6'7 former Bowling Green wideout Tyrone Broden, who entered the transfer portal just this weekend, received his first offer from Pitt and wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood mere hours after appearing in the transfer portal.

Broden is a former two-star recruit whose only Power 5 offers coming out of high school came from Iowa State, Syracuse and Indiana, outplayed his recruiting pedigree through three years as a Falcon. He hauled in 79 passes for 1,199 yards - an average of 16.2 yards per catch - and 12 touchdowns, including seven last season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

