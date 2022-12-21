Pitt Inks Florida DL Maverick Gracio, Antonio Camon

The Pitt Panthers have added two more defensive ends to the 2023 class.

PITTSBURGH -- Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge's work in the Sunshine State has paid off on Signing Day as the Pitt Panthers made the commitment of two defensive linemen official on Signing Day.

Antonio Camon, a 6'3, 250-pound edge rusher from Tampa, Florida and Tampa Bay Tech High School, was the second defensive lineman to send his signature in. Camon was a sought-after three-star player. He held offers from West Virginia, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Penn State and Florida State, among others.

Maverick Gracio was a late addition to the class. The former Kent State three-star commit visited the Panthers last weekend and committed at the end of his visit. Purdue, Kent State and Illinois were Pitt's primary competition for his services.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Receives Four Letters of Intent Early on Signing Day

2023 WR Zion Fowler Recommits to Pitt

Pitt Needs Young edge Rushers to Step Up Following Opt-Outs

Pitt's Whole Recruiting Class Will Sign During Early Period

Pitt Offers Top FCS Transfer RB Bhayshul Tuten

Pitt S Erick Hallett Declares for Draft, Will Play in Sun Bowl