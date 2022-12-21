Skip to main content

Pitt Inks Florida DL Maverick Gracio, Antonio Camon

The Pitt Panthers have added two more defensive ends to the 2023 class.

PITTSBURGH -- Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge's work in the Sunshine State has paid off on Signing Day as the Pitt Panthers made the commitment of two defensive linemen official on Signing Day. 

Antonio Camon, a 6'3, 250-pound edge rusher from Tampa, Florida and Tampa Bay Tech High School, was the second defensive lineman to send his signature in. Camon was a sought-after three-star player. He held offers from West Virginia, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Penn State and Florida State, among others. 

Maverick Gracio was a late addition to the class. The former Kent State three-star commit visited the Panthers last weekend and committed at the end of his visit. Purdue, Kent State and Illinois were Pitt's primary competition for his services.  

