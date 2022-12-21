Skip to main content

Pitt Bolsters Trenches by Signing Trio of Three-Star OL Prospects

Three offensive linemen were the first to sign their letters of intent to become Pitt Panthers.

PITTSBURGH -- The fax rolled in around 8:00 am, when Tai Ray officially made himself a Pitt Panther. His verbal commitment became concrete after he signed his letter of intent and fellow three-star offensive linemen B.J. Williams and Ryan Carretta followed suit minutes after. 

Williams, Carretta and Ray were among the first three offensive linemen to commit to the Panthers' 2023 recruiting class and they have become the first at their position to make their decision official. 

Ray, a 6'6, 280-pound prospect from Apopka High School in Apopka, Florida, held offers from Indiana, Alabama A&M, Appalachian State, Bryant, Charlotte, Dartmouth, Florida Atlantic, Howard, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Troy, Tulane and USF when he committed to the Panthers in June.

Caretta, who attends St. Charles Prep in Columbus, Ohio, is considered the No. 32 player in his state by 247Sports. He held 16 offers in all, including 11 from Power Five schools. Tennesee, Michigan State, Michigan, Louisville, Kentucky and Iowa State were among the other teams involved. 

B.J. Williams was considered a lock to choose Memphis before committing to Pitt in June. He held other offers from Kansas, Syracuse, Liberty, Appalachian State, Army and others. 

