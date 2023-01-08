LSU Transfer RB Derrick Davis Visits Pitt

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are in contention for one of the best young running backs available in the transfer portal this year in former LSU Tiger, Derrick Davis.

Davis, a Pittsburgh native and former four-star recruit out of Gateway High School, was at Acrisure Stadium taking in what could be his new home stadium if he chooses so. He posted a video on Instagram from the stadium.

Davis redshirted his freshman season while Tigers head coach Brian Kelly was in the middle of trying to flip him from safety to running back. How the Panthers may or may not use him should they win the battle for his next three years of eligibility remains unclear. He did play in LSU's bowl game and rushed six times for 29 yards and a touchdown in the blowout win over Purdue.

They'll face stiff competition after Davis received offers from just about every Power 5 school out there - Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and USC and many others.

