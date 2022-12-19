Skip to main content

Pitt Flips Three-Star WR Israel Polk from Colorado State

The Pitt Panthers added a third wide receiver to their 2023 class.

PITTSBURGH -- A second of the four players to commit to the Pitt Panthers this weekend have made themselves known. Israel Polk, a three-star receiver from Pittsburg, California announced that he would be a Panther next year. 

Pitt was the first to offer Polk after he decommitted from Colorado State last week. He moved quickly, visiting the Panthers this past weekend and giving a verbal pledge to Pat Narduzzi at the end of his trip. Polk held offers from California, Oregon State and Washington State, among others. 

Polk makes it 17 high school recruits in the 2023 class for Pitt. Some midseason decommitments trimmed it and Narduzzi has spent the bulk of the downtime between the end of the regular season and bowl season rebuilding it. There are now three wide receivers in the class - Kenny Johnson, Lamar Seymore and Polk. 

Polk was the second-leading receiver on powerhouse St. John Bosco's 8-1 2022 squad.  

