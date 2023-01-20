Pitt Lands Transfer WR From Florida

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have landed a commitment from former Florida Gators wide receiver Daejon Reynolds, FanNation's All Gator's reports.

Reynolds will transfer from Florida after playing a limited role for the Gators over the last two seasons. He finished his tenure in the SEC with 12 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

Despite a small role, Reynolds did show some spark when given the opportunity. Against Vanderbilt this past season, Reynolds finished with a career-high eight receptions, 165 yards and two scores.

Reynolds will have a chance to compete for playing time this season as Pitt looks to replace Jared Wayne, who's headed to the 2023 NFL Draft.

This is Pitt's fifth transfer commitment.

