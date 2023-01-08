Pitt QBs Phil Jurkovec, Ty Dieffenbach Host Transfer WR Daejon Reynolds

Two of the three new quarterbacks on the Pitt Panthers' roster were trying to lock down a potential weapon.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers took advantage of the energy the men's basketball team had built during their climb to the top of the ACC standings by hosting a key recruit at the Clemson game in front of 10,000 Panther fans at the Petersen Events Center.

Phil Jurkovec and Ty Dieffenbach, two of the three quarterbacks Pitt added to their roster during the December Signing Day, took in the game alongside transfer wide receiver target Daejon Reynolds, a former four-star recruit in the class of 2021. Head coach Pat Narduzzi, offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti and wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood spent some time with Reynolds and company as well.

Reynolds was a target for Pitt as soon as he entered the transfer portal last month. As a former blue-chip recruit, he committed to Florida coming out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. He was tabbed as the 24th-best recruit in the state of Georgia and the 46th-best receiver in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

He redshirted his freshman year and hauled in 11 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns during his redshirt freshman season in 2022.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Makes First Public Statement Since Cardiac Arrest

Pitt CB Marquis Williams Announces Return to School

Q and A With Newest Pitt Commit Brandin Cummings

Pitt WR Jared Wayne Declares for NFL Draft

NFL Will Share League-Wide Support for Damar Hamlin

Bills HC Sean McDermott Thanks Pat Narduzzi for Damar Hamlin Relationship