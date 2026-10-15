5 Things to Know About Purdue's Week 7 Opponent — Washington

Purdue has won back-to-back Big Ten games and is looking to make it three in a row Friday night. The Boilermakers will face a struggling Washington Huskies team that has lost its last three games and is off to an 0-3 start in Big Ten play. It’s a massive opportunity for Purdue, with plenty of storylines heading into the matchup.

Here are the biggest things you need to know about Washington ahead of Friday night’s game.

Underachieving

Oct 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Elijah Brown (7) hugs cornerback Rahsjon Duncan (13) following a loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you had told me before the season that Purdue would be favored to beat Washington on Friday night, I would have called you crazy. Regardless, here we are, and it’s no secret that the Huskies have fallen short of expectations. Washington was projected by some to contend in the Big Ten, but that hasn’t been the case through the first several weeks of the season.

An 0-3 start to conference play sums up Washington’s struggles. The Huskies’ three wins have come against Washington State, Utah State and Eastern Washington. Without a quality win on their resume, they’ll be desperate to get back on track Friday night. Expect Washington to give Purdue its best shot.

Slow Starts

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch reacts against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest factors behind Washington’s struggles has been its inability to get off to strong starts. The Huskies have been outscored 30-7 in the first quarter of their Big Ten matchups, including a 14-0 deficit against common opponent Minnesota. That trend could play directly into Purdue’s hands, as the Boilermakers have been at their best when playing with an early lead.

Washington has scored on its opening drive just once this season, against Eastern Washington. Compare that with Purdue, which has scored on five of its six opening drives, and the Boilermakers have a clear opportunity to seize control early.

Purdue will need to turn those promising starts into touchdowns rather than settling for field goals, but the numbers suggest the home team has a significant advantage in the opening quarter.

Backup Quarterback

Oct 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Elijah Brown (7) passes against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington’s situation has become even more challenging with starting quarterback Demond Williams expected to miss Friday’s game against Purdue. Williams hasn’t led the Huskies to much success this season, but his dual-threat ability gives Washington a playmaker who can create opportunities with both his arm and his legs. Junior quarterback Elijah Brown has taken first-team reps this week and is expected to start Friday night in West Lafayette.

Brown was efficient in last week’s loss to Iowa, throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns while completing 28 of 39 passes. His performance wasn’t enough to help Washington overcome an early deficit, but it showed that he can be productive in the passing game.

Brown was the backup for a reason, and he doesn’t offer the same running threat as Williams. Still, Purdue’s defense cannot afford to overlook the junior quarterback, especially after his performance against Iowa.

Ryan Walters

Oct 5, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The biggest storyline heading into Friday night’s matchup is the return of former Purdue head coach Ryan Walters to Ross-Ade Stadium. A win would give the Boilermakers three consecutive victories while adding another layer to the matchup against the coach whose tenure ended with the program in a difficult position.

With an explosive offense, Purdue will have an opportunity to give its fans plenty to cheer about against their former head coach.

Walters has established a solid reputation among Washington fans and has done a respectable job as the Huskies’ defensive coordinator. His defense ranks 48th nationally, allowing 330.3 yards per game, compared with the 400.7 yards per game surrendered by Kevin Kane’s defense at Purdue.

It’s worth noting that the Boilermakers have faced a tougher schedule, but the matchup will still be an interesting test for Purdue’s offense. How the Boilermakers handle Walters’ five-man front could play a significant role in determining the outcome.

Freshman Running Back

Sep 12, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Brian Bonner (34) fumbles a handoff from quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington’s biggest offensive threat may be a freshman. Despite the Huskies’ struggles under head coach Jedd Fisch, true freshman running back Brian Bonner Jr. has emerged as a bright spot and a significant part of the offense.

Bonner has rushed for 232 yards on 51 carries, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt, although he has yet to find the end zone. On the other side, Purdue running back Fame Ijeobi has put together an impressive season, rushing for 549 yards at 4.7 yards per carry with nine touchdowns.

That sets up another intriguing running back matchup for the Boilermakers. With Williams expected to be sidelined, Washington could lean even more heavily on Bonner to generate offense. Purdue’s defense will need to limit his opportunities and prevent the freshman from becoming a difference-maker.

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