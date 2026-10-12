What Purdue DC Kevin Kane Said About Facing Former Boss Ryan Walters on Friday

Just two years ago, Ryan Walters and Kevin Kane were standing on the same sideline inside Ross-Ade Stadium. For the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Walters was the head coach at Purdue, and Kane was the team's defensive coordinator.

The two friends and former colleagues will now be stationed on opposite sidelines when Washington comes to West Lafayette on Friday. Kane is back running the defense for Purdue under Barry Odom, and Walters is in charge of the Huskies' defense for Jedd Fisch.

Kane and Walters first teamed up in 2021 in Champaign. Walters was the defensive coordinator under head coach Bret Bielema. Kane worked as the team's associate head coach and outside linebackers coach.

As the two prepare to go head-to-head on Friday night, Kane says he still has a lot of respect or Walters.

"Walt has been a big catalyst in my career," Kane told reporters on Monday. "When I left SMU to go work with Coach Walt and Coach Bielema [at Illinois], we had a great run; we had great camaraderie, and we built a great friendship."

Kane said that in his four years working with and for Walters, he learned a lot. Some of those lessons are still used in Purdue's defense today.

"I learned a different style of defense from him, the one he liked to play," Kane said. "Took a lot of his characteristics in terms of how to talk and communicate with people."

After Purdue moved on from Walters and his staff in 2024, the two friends went separate directions. Walters was immediately picked up by Fisch to become Washington's defensive coordinator. Kane joined P.J. Fleck's staff at Minnesota for the 2025 campaign as an outside linebackers coach.

Walters has remained in Seattle, and obviously Kane has returned to West Lafayette. Friday will be the first time the two have seen each other in a while, and Kane is looking forward to seeing his old boss again.

"We are friends. It's a fun rivalry," Kane said. "I haven't seen him in a couple years, but have talked. I look forward to the challenge."

Familiarity with another opponent

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

October has been a reunion tour for Kane. He had intimate knowledge of Illinois, having worked under Bielema in Champaign in 2021 and 2022, and was also a graduate assistant under "Coach B" at Wisconsin from 2008 through 2010.

Last week, Purdue hosted Minnesota, where Kane spent the 2025 campaign. Now, the Purdue defensive coordinator will see Walters on the opposite sideline after working alongside him for four years (2021-22 at Illinois and 2023-24 at Purdue).

Purdue is currently 2-0 in games this month, defeating Illinois 24-17 and clobbering Minnesota 41-13. Can the Boilers channel that same energy and get a third straight victory?

Kane may not have the same level of knowledge about Washington as he did Illinois and Minnesota, but having any understanding of the Huskies' tendencies should be a benefit for the Boilers.

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