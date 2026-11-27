Another long Purdue football season comes to an end on Saturday night. There won't be many expectations for the Boilermakers when they hit the field against No. 14 Indiana in the annual battle for the Old Oaken Bucket, but this coaching staff owes one thing to a fanbase that has been loyal for the majority of the 2026 campaign.

Saturday will be Purdue's final game of the season, regardless of outcome. The Boilers have been embarrassed by their in-state rival in the last two seasons, getting outscored 122-3. With absolutely nothing to lose, Barry Odom and his staff need to end this season swinging.

It's time for offensive coordinator Josh Henson to open up the playbook and leave everything on the field in Bloomington.

Purdue is on the verge of losing six straight games to end this season. The last two games to Indiana have been blowouts, losing 66-0 in 2024 and 56-3 in 2025. The Boiler offense is averaging just 14 points per game over the last four weeks.

I'll say it again ... Purdue has nothing to lose.

Let Ryan Browne throw the ball all over the field. Get creative with the run game. Go for it in favorable fourth-down situations. Run every trick play at your disposal. Don't settle for field goals on every possession.

Give Purdue fans — who have suffered through three miserable seasons of results — something to celebrate.

Playing a creative, fun, all-or-nothing brand of offense guarantees nothing. There's a chance that everything could fail and Purdue gets run off the field inside Memorial Stadium again. But that mindset could also give the Boilers a legitimate chance to catch Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers by surprise.

In this crazy college football season, why not try to leave your mark and create even more chaos heading into Championship Saturday?

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Help with player buy-in for the Old Oaken Bucket game

Nov 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Asaad Waseem (19) is tackled. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm not going to pretend like I've been sitting in Purdue's locker room. I have no idea how bought in the players are right now. What I do know, though, is that Odom told reporters after last week's 42-10 loss to Wisconsin that he's never seen a performance like that in his 27 seasons of coaching.

Purdue lacked effort on Senior Day at Ross-Ade Stadium. With any postseason hopes dashed the week before in a 28-7 loss to Iowa, you can understand why the Boilers might lack motivation.

Would an all-or-nothing approach generate a little more enthusiasm for this group?

In the old days, neither team would need extra incentive to give maximum effort on every play. There was a lot of pride in beating your in-state rival and hoisting the Old Oaken Bucket up into the crisp November sky.

Maybe that still matters to some wearing the gold-and-black uniform, but in today's era of the transfer portal, not many players develop the same hatred of Indiana as students, fans and alumni. Players might need a little extra juice for a game like Saturday's.

Nobody knows what Purude's offseason attrition will look like. This could be the last game in a Purdue uniform for several guys on this team.

Give this group one last chance to do something crazy.

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