Purdue's 2026 season came to an end on a chilly night in Bloomington. For a third straight season, the Boilermakers were blown out by Indiana, this time falling 41-14 to the 14th-ranked Hoosiers.

Barry Odom's second season in West Lafayette ended with a 3-9 record, just one more win than the Boilers had last season. They did win two more Big Ten games than they had in the previous two years combined, but a six-game losing streak to end the year marred any progress made earlier in the campaign.

After the game, there wasn't much talk about the play on the field. Instead, Odom was asked several questions about the offseason, how to turn the program around and roster management. Here are a few key quotes following the season-ending press conference.

Oct 31, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The start of the offseason

For Odom, the offseason begins immediately. Purdue has been floundering at the bottom of the Big Ten ever since the conclusion of the 2022 season. In order to be competitive in the conference again, staff evaluations and roster management are key.

Odom acknowledged that it's important to take advantage of the next few weeks, especially when it comes to signing a strong high school recruiting class and start looking ahead to the transfer portal.

"We've got a lot of work to do. That's an understatement. We know that," Odom said. "How important the next couple of weeks are for us to finish academically the right way, conversations with the retention of our roster, identifying guys that we think we can recruit out of the portal, but also signing what we feel like is a very good high school class."

What it's going to take to turn Purdue around

Following Purdue's 42-10 loss to Wisconsin last week, Odom said he had "no doubt" that he's the guy who can turn things around in West Lafayette. But how can he do it? What does success for the Boilermakers look like following a 3-9 campaign?

"As hard as we've worked, it doesn't really matter. We have to elevate the roster, to elevate the coaching, to elevate every single thing that we do," Odom said. "This is going to come out the wrong way: we're not that far off, but then sometimes it feels like we're way off.

"I also didn't forget how to coach. I didn't forget how to build a program. The place I came from, we won 20 games in two years. I believe in what we're doing. Can we make changes to get better? Absolutely."

Odom didn't clarify on what changes he plans to make, but some of those may be seen in the coming weeks.

Having the resources to build a competitive roster

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One of the big concerns surrounding Purdue football is whether or not it has the resources to compete at a high level in the Big Ten. It doesn't have the same budget as some of the league's top hitters, but Odom does believe the investment has improved.

It's something he and new athletic director, Tommy McClelland, have discussed for the past few months.

"That's been part of the conversations the last month to two months," Odom said. "Purdue is going to be in a position that has the resources and will apply them. I'm very thankful for the work Tommy has done to be able to put us in that position to go heavy in the next month building the roster."

Ryan Browne's status and the quarterback situation

Has Ryan Browne thrown his last pass in a Purdue uniform? That's one question that hasn't been answered, but Odom may have hinted about the situation following the loss to IU on Saturday night.

Odom was asked whether or not he expected Browne to return next season. He was also asked whether or not Purdue would pursue a quarterback in the transfer portal. The head coach provided an interesting response.

"I think that position is always magnified. It's the most important position in sport," Odom said. "I love Ryan. I appreciate everything he continues to do for Purdue. Along with him and every other position, we've talked openly about what we're building. There will be a lot of deep conversation the next few days on what it looks like. Guys who really want to be here, guys who may want to look at going somewhere else. Those decisions will be made in the next couple of days, couple of weeks."

Browne has been Purdue's starter each of the last two seasons. There's still a chance he returns, but if not, will the Boilers turn to a player already on the roster? Or will they seek help from the portal?

Hiring a new defensive coordinator

After Purdue's loss to Maryland, Odom fired defensive coordinator Kevin Kane. That's at least one staff member Odom must replace heading into the 2027 season. He talked briefly about that process.

"I think getting a new defensive coordinator and how important that will be. We're deep into that," he said. "I'm hopeful to get that wrapped up sooner rather than later. Just the importance of that with the current roster. They need to know. Then, obviously for him to help build our team in the transfer world."

Odom won't make any decisions on other defensive staff members until he hires a new defensive coordinator. He wants it to be a collaborative effort once a new person is in the position.

"I want to get a coordinator hired and I want him to have the opportunity to come in and talk to the staff that we have. Take a step back, evaluate some things, make decisions, he and I together. The urgency to get that done is at a premium."

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