Purdue Baseball: Attendance Record Set for Boilermakers Home Opener
Attendance records continue to get broken at Alexander Field in West Lafayette. On Wednesday, as Purdue baseball hosted Butler for its home opener of the 2025 season, a total of 1,413 fans made their way to the ballpark. That set a program record for a home-opening game.
The previous attendance record for a home opener at Alexander Field was 1,135, a mark set on March 10, 2022.
Fans who made their way to Alexander Field were treated to quite the performance from the Boilermakers, defeating the Bulldogs 10-1 to improve to 15-2 on the season.
It's been an incredible start to the year for Purdue.
The Boilers had the bats working early against the Bulldogs on Tuesday. Purdue opened up the game by scoring five runs in the first inning and adding four more in the third inning, taking a 9-0 advantage. Purdue then scored its final run in the fourth inning and cruised to victory.
In addition to a 15-2 start, Purdue is also 2-1 in Big Ten play, winning last weekend's series against Minnesota. The Boilers have a three-game home series this weekend, playing the University of Illinois-Chicago. They return to conference play on March 21, hosting Michigan for a three-game series.
As for attendance, Purdue is coming off a year in which it set a single-season record. Alexander Field had a final total attendance of 38,023, the best mark in school history.
Can that number be topped this year?
