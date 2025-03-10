MLB Boilers: Nick Wittgren Announces Retirement After 13-Year Pro Career
A former Purdue pitcher has announced his retirement from the MLB. Pitcher Nick Wittgren announced via an Instagram post that he has decided to move on from the game after a 13-year professional career.
Wittgren had stops with the Miami Marlins (2016-18), Cleveland Indians (2019-21), St. Louis Cardinals (2022) and Kansas City Royals (2023). He ended his career with a 20-15 MLB record and six saves. He accounted for 300 strikeouts and had a 4.04 earned run average.
Prior to his arrival at Purdue, Wittgren spent one season at Parkland College, playing for the school during the 2010 season. The Lafayette native and McCutcheon High School graduate then returned home to play for the Boilermakers in 2011 and 2012.
In two years at Purdue, Wittgren posted a 2.54 earned run average, had 94 strikeouts and accounted for 22 saves and had a 5-3 record. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2011 and earned third-team honors in 2012.
"Well, where to start," Wittgren wrote on social media. "Just a kid that tried to quit baseball in high school, not knowing what this game had in store for me. I've been given the opportunity to play this game for 13 seasons as a professional. I want to say thank you to all of the organizations that I have been with. You put your faith in me to take that ball every day and I was honored to wear each uniform."
Wittgren was selected by the Marlins in the ninth round of the 2012 MLB draft. After bouncing aroundthe minor leagues for a few seasons, the former Boilermaker made his Major League Baseball debut on April 19, 2016 for Miami.
In 2023, Wittgren made his last MLB appearance for the Royals on Aug. 14.
Related stories on Purdue baseball
MANIAS NAMED POTW: Purdue infielder Aaron Manias was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after accounting for 13 RBI and a grand slam as the Boilers went 3-1 last week. CLICK HERE
SUTTER EARNS POTW HONORS: Purdue infielder Logan Sutter was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after leading the Boilermakers to a 4-0 sweep over Stephen F. Austin to begin the season. CLICK HERE