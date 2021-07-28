Purdue's Jack Firestone Named College Summer League at Grand Park Player of the Year

Purdue outfielder Jack Firestone was named the 2021 College Summer League at Grand Park Player of the Year. As a member of the Edge Rock Local Legends, he's recorded seven home runs, 26 RBI and a .342 batting average.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue baseball redshirt freshman outfielder Jack Firestone has been lighting up the 2021 College Summer League at Grand Park. He was named the CSL at Grand Park Player of the Year after being selected as an All-League player this season.

Firestone has recorded seven home runs, 26 RBI and a .342 batting average for the Edge Rock Local Legends. The Zionsville, Indiana, native has helped the team to a 15-17 overall record this season.

The Local Legends defeated the Huston Bomb Squad 6-5 on Tuesday to move on to the semifinals of the league's playoff bracket. The team will play the Pro X Pac Snapping Turtles on Wednesday for a chance to play in the championship game.

Last year for Purdue, Firestone played in 24 games, including four starts. In 25 at-bats, he contributed three hits and two RBI while also registering three runs.

