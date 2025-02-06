Purdue Volleyball: Dave Shondell to Coach in PVF All-Star Match
Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell will get the opportunity to lead some of the best players in the sport later this month. He has been named one of two coaches for the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) All-Star match, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Fishers Event Center (Fishers, Ind.).
PVF's Indy Ignite, the newest franchise in the league, is hosting this year's event. It is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. Shondell will be joined by Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier, who will also coach the match.
"I am honored to be part of this inaugural event in Indianapolis," Shondell said, per the team's website. "The PVF continues to create a first-class opportunity for our best athletes to compete at the professional level in America. It will be a remarkable experience to be part of this all-star match and enjoy the festivities with the players and fans. It's extremely gratifying to witness the explosion of our sport, and I know the fans in Indy will show up to support this event."
Shondell completed his 23rd season at Purdue in 2024, leading the Boilermakers to a 27-7 record and a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilers reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season.
Shondell is the winningest coach in Purdue volleyball history, passing Carol Dewey's mark of 469 career wins during the 2024 campaign. During his time in West Lafayette, Shondell has won 485 games and owns a .675 winning percentage.
Purdue has had more than 80 players receive All-Big Ten honors and more than 20 have been named All-Americans since Shondell took over as the head coach in 2003.
