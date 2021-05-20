Purdue Baseball Plays Minnesota in Final Road Series of the Season

Purdue plays Minnesota for the first time since the 2018 Big Ten Championship. Both programs are sitting at the bottom of the conference standings with less than two weeks left in the regular season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue baseball (11-24) traveled to the Twin Cities on Wednesday morning for its final road trip of the season. The team will play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-26) in six of its final eight matchups starting on Thursday after a fourth game was added to the series at Siebert Field.

The two programs meet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after not facing each other since the championship game of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska. The opening pitch is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Friday's game is also scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, followed by day games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. All games are expected to be broadcast on BTN+.

This series marks the fifth of six four-game weekends for the Boilermakers in 2021, but each of the first four featured a doubleheader. Both Purdue and Minnesota find themselves at the bottom of the Big Ten Conference standings with 10 days left of the regular season.

Purdue is riding a four-game losing streak after being swept by Maryland in College Park. Minnesota is playing in its first game since May 2 after its past seven matchups were postponed due to health and safety concerns pertaining to COVID-19.

Here's a look at the upcoming series:

Gameday Information

Purdue (11-24) at Minnesota (4-16)

Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, May 23 / BTN+

Series Opener: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Game 3: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Game 4: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Siebert Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Probably Pitching Matchups

Thursday: Calvin Schapira (Jr., LHP) vs Minnesota's Noah DeLuga (Fr., LHP)

Friday: Trent Johnson (Sr., RHP) vs Minnesota's Nolan Burchill (R-Sr., RHP)

Saturday: Cory Brooks (R-Jr., RHP) vs Minnesota's Jack Liffrig (R-So., LHP)

Sunday: TBA for Purdue vs Minnesota's Tom Skoro (R-Sr., LHP)

Series History

All-time: Minnesota leads 116-54-2

All-time in Minneapolis: Minnesota leads 66-24

Last Meeting: Minnesota 6, Purdue 4 (2018 Big Ten Tournament title game in Omaha, Nebraska)

Last Series: Minnesota swept a two-game set (April 2018 in West Lafayette)

Last Series in Minneapolis: Purdue won two of three (May, 2017)

Last four-game series vs Minnesota: Purdue swept the series (April 2008 in West Lafayette)

Last four-game series vs Minnesota in Minneapolis: Minnesota won three of four (May, 2004)

First meeting: Minnesota 14, Purdue 9 (April 1901 in West Lafayette)

