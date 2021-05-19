Purdue Basketball Second Among High-Major Programs in Returning Minutes for 2021-22

Purdue basketball is one of two high-major programs returning more than 90% of its minutes from the 2020-21 season. The Boilermakers lost just two players via the transfer portal.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue basketball program is projected to be among the best in the country during the 2021-22 season, mostly due to the number of last year's starters returning to the team.

According to Barttorvick.com, the Boilermakers are returning 91.3% of their minutes this upcoming season, which ranks second among all high-major programs in the country.

Purdue and Butler are the only two high-major programs returning more than 90% of last year's minutes. Ohio State ranked second in the Big Ten Conference and eighth among high-major teams by returning 78.9% of its minutes.

The percentage assumes that center Trevion Williams returns to the team in favor of pursuing professional opportunities. Williams announced on April 12 he would declare for the NBA Draft but will retain his collegiate eligibility with Purdue.

In the 2020-21 season, Williams played in all 28 games for the Boilermakers and averaged 25.2 minutes per game. Only guards Eric Hunter (30.5) and Sasha Stefanovic (29.3) averaged more minutes per game.

So far, the Boilermakers have lost just two members of last year's roster, both via the transfer portal. Forward Aaron Wheeler will spend his next collegiate season at St. John's after four years with the program, and center Emmanuel Dowuona committed to Tennessee State.

Wheeler appeared in all 28 games for Purdue last season and contributed 18.3 minutes per game. Dowuona did not play due to injury.

Purdue Basketball Minutes in 2020-21

Player Games Games Started Total Minutes Minutes Per Game Eric Hunter Jr., Guard 24 23 733 30.5 Sasha Stefanovic, Guard 25 21 732 29.3 Trevion Williams, Forward 28 26 705 25.2 Brandon Newman, Guard 28 23 666 23.8 Mason Gillis, Forward 28 23 621 22.2 Jaden Ivey, Guard 23 12 557 24.2 Aaron Wheeler, Forward 28 5 512 18.3 Isaiah Thompson, Guard 28 5 499 17.8 Zach Edey, Center 28 2 410 14.6 Ethan Morton, Guard 23 0 198 8.6 Matt Frost, Forward 2 0 5 2.5 Jared Wulbrun, Guard 2 0 5 2.5 Chase Martin, Guard 2 0 5 2.5 Carson Barrett, Guard 1 0 2 2.0

Top-10 High-Major Programs in Returning Minutes

Butler — 94.1% Purdue — 91.3% Tulane — 87.5% UCF — 83.0% Xavier — 81.1% Notre Dame — 79.7% UCLA — 79.5% Ohio State — 78.9% Connecticut — 78.6% Washington State — 77.7%

