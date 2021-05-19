Purdue Basketball Second Among High-Major Programs in Returning Minutes for 2021-22
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue basketball program is projected to be among the best in the country during the 2021-22 season, mostly due to the number of last year's starters returning to the team.
According to Barttorvick.com, the Boilermakers are returning 91.3% of their minutes this upcoming season, which ranks second among all high-major programs in the country.
Purdue and Butler are the only two high-major programs returning more than 90% of last year's minutes. Ohio State ranked second in the Big Ten Conference and eighth among high-major teams by returning 78.9% of its minutes.
The percentage assumes that center Trevion Williams returns to the team in favor of pursuing professional opportunities. Williams announced on April 12 he would declare for the NBA Draft but will retain his collegiate eligibility with Purdue.
In the 2020-21 season, Williams played in all 28 games for the Boilermakers and averaged 25.2 minutes per game. Only guards Eric Hunter (30.5) and Sasha Stefanovic (29.3) averaged more minutes per game.
So far, the Boilermakers have lost just two members of last year's roster, both via the transfer portal. Forward Aaron Wheeler will spend his next collegiate season at St. John's after four years with the program, and center Emmanuel Dowuona committed to Tennessee State.
Wheeler appeared in all 28 games for Purdue last season and contributed 18.3 minutes per game. Dowuona did not play due to injury.
Purdue Basketball Minutes in 2020-21
|Player
|Games
|Games Started
|Total Minutes
|Minutes Per Game
Eric Hunter Jr., Guard
24
23
733
30.5
Sasha Stefanovic, Guard
25
21
732
29.3
Trevion Williams, Forward
28
26
705
25.2
Brandon Newman, Guard
28
23
666
23.8
Mason Gillis, Forward
28
23
621
22.2
Jaden Ivey, Guard
23
12
557
24.2
Aaron Wheeler, Forward
28
5
512
18.3
Isaiah Thompson, Guard
28
5
499
17.8
Zach Edey, Center
28
2
410
14.6
Ethan Morton, Guard
23
0
198
8.6
Matt Frost, Forward
2
0
5
2.5
Jared Wulbrun, Guard
2
0
5
2.5
Chase Martin, Guard
2
0
5
2.5
Carson Barrett, Guard
1
0
2
2.0
Top-10 High-Major Programs in Returning Minutes
- Butler — 94.1%
- Purdue — 91.3%
- Tulane — 87.5%
- UCF — 83.0%
- Xavier — 81.1%
- Notre Dame — 79.7%
- UCLA — 79.5%
- Ohio State — 78.9%
- Connecticut — 78.6%
- Washington State — 77.7%
Related Stories
- BRAND DEVELOPMENT FOR STUDENT-ATHLETES: EMPOWER will provide Purdue student-athletes education, resources and opportunities to grow their personal brand. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE ATHLETICS SCHEDULE: A look at the Boilermakers' programs still competing this spring. CLICK HERE
- KERRIGAN SIGNED BY EAGLES: Ryan Kerrigan played at Purdue between 2007 and 2010 before being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. He signed a one-year deal in Philadelphia. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE SWEPT BY MARYLAND: Senior Ben Nisle brought in every run for the Boilermakers this weekend, but Maryland swept Purdue in its home stadium. CLICK HERE
Become Part of the BoilermakersCountry Community!
- Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter: @DJFezler
- Follow BoilermakersCountry on Twitter: @sports_purdue
- Like and follow BoilermakersCountry on Facebook