Purdue Catcher Connor Caskenette Selected by Miami Marlins in 2024 MLB Draft
Connor Caskenette's dreams of playing professional baseball came true on Tuesday. The Purdue catcher was selected in the 12th round of the 2024 MLB Draft, picked up by the Miami Marlins.
Caskenette enjoyed a strong senior season with the Boilermakers in 2024. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection and a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award this past year. The catcher finished the season batting .308 with 60 hits, 71 RBIs and 14 home runs.
In two seasons in West Lafayette, Caskenette owned a .295 batting average and a .397 on-base percentage. He was responsible for 101 hits, 106 RBIs and 20 home runs.
As a fielder, Caskenette was responsible for 611 putouts and had just two errors, both coming during the 2023 season. He had a .997 fielding percentage.
Before arriving at Purdue, Caskenette played at Cochise College in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He spent two years with the program and transferred to Purdue ahead of the 2023 season.
Per Purdue baseball's social media account, Caskenette is the program's first catcher to be selected in the MLB Draft since Nick Dalesandro in 2018 (10th round, Arizona Diamondbacks). He is also the fifth Boilermaker selected by the Marlins since 2006.
Caskenette was a member of a Purdue squad that finished the 2024 season with a 33-24 record and a 13-11 mark in Big Ten play. Although the Boilers ultimately fell short, they were in the hunt for a regular season conference title for a majority of the season.
Related stories on Purdue baseball
SERRATO RETURNS TO PURDUE: Former Purdue outfielder and two-time All-Big Ten selection Barrett Serrato is returning to West Lafayette to join Greg Goff's staff. CLICK HERE