How to Watch No. 5 Purdue vs. Wisconsin with TV Info, Key Stats and Preview

Conference play has returned in the Big Ten. On Saturday, fifth-ranked Purdue will travel to Madison for a showdown with Wisconsin, as both teams prepare for the bulk of the conference schedule.

The Boilermakers and Badgers have had some tight battles in recent years. In fact, in the last 10 meetings, each team has won the head-to-head clash five times.

What does Saturday have in store for us? Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's matchup.

#5 Purdue (12-1, 2-0) vs. Wisconsin (9-4, 1-1)

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard talks to guard Nick Boyd (2) | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

What : Big Ten Conference game

: Big Ten Conference game Date : Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026

: Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 Tipoff time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Location : Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. (17,071 capacity)

: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. (17,071 capacity) App : FOX

: FOX Announcers : Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst)

: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 81; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 81; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Purdue.StatBroadcast.com

: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Wisconsin 114-76

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Wisconsin 114-76 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 68.2% chance to beat Wisconsin

Rankings

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) shoots the ball | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Purdue Boilermakers

Associated Press — Purdue is ranked No. 5

— Purdue is ranked No. 5 Coaches — Purdue is ranked No. 5

— Purdue is ranked No. 5 KenPom — Purdue is ranked No. 4

— Purdue is ranked No. 4 NCAA NET — Purdue is ranked No. 6

Wisconsin Badgers

Associated Press — Wisconsin is not ranked

— Wisconsin is not ranked Coaches — Wisconsin is not ranked

— Wisconsin is not ranked KenPom — Wisconsin is ranked No. 42

— Wisconsin is ranked No. 42 NCAA NET — Wisconsin is ranked No. 64

Team Stats

Dec 10, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter (31) | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Stats (per game) #5 Purdue Wisconsin Scoring 86.2 ppg 83.5 ppg Points allowed 66.0 ppg 73.2 ppg FG% 51.4% 45.2% 3FG% 39.9% 33.6% Rebounds 40.0 rpg 38.2 rpg Assists 20.8 apg 16.4 apg Steals 5.8 spg 6.5 spg Blocks 3.7 bpg 3.5 bpg Turnovers 10.2 topg 10.6 topg

Key Players

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Braden Smith, G — Smith has played sensational basketball all season, but he's been especially good since Purdue's loss to Iowa State. In the last four games, the senior guard is averaging 11.3 points and 11 assists per game. Not only has he been an excellent facilitator, but he has also showcased his ability to score when needed, dropping in 29 points in a win over Alabama on the road earlier this season.

Fletcher Loyer, G — Loyer struggled in Purdue's outing against Auburn, finishing the game 0-of-7 from the field. He had a nice bounce-back game against Kent State, scoring 19 points and shooting 7-of-15. The senior is averaging 14.0 points per game and is a 40.7% thhree-point shooter on the year.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F — Kaufman-Renn has been a dynamite scorer in the post, but he's also improved tremendously as a rebounder. After missing the first two games, the senior forward is averaging 14.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, leading the Boilermakers in both statistical categories. The senior forward has been dominant on the glass and has provided Purdue with a major spark in the rebounding department this year.

Oscar Cluff, C — Cluff recently posted his performance in a Purdue uniform in a win over Marquette. The 6-foot-11 center had 22 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and was a perfect 9-of-9 from the floor in the 20-point victory. Cluff has been an excellent addition to Purdue's roster, providing the Boilermakers with an additional low-post scorer and a tremendous rebounder.

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) passes the ball during the second half of their game against Campbell | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Boyd, G — Boyd has been a great addition for Wisconsin out of the transfer portal this season. He's been the Badgers' top scorer, averaging 19.2 points per game. He's also leading the team in assists, dishing out 3.2 per contest. Boyd is a true slasher who loves to get to the rim. He's capable of taking defenders off the bounce and finishing through contact.

John Blackwell, G — Blackwell is one of three Badgers averaging a double-digit scoring total this season, dropping in 18.2 points per game. He has also been the team's top three-point shooter, hitting at a 40% clip for the year. Blackwell had an incredible three-game stretch earlier this season, scoring 86 total points in games against TCU, Northwestern, and Marquette.

Nolan Winter, F —The 7-foot junior is Wisconsin's best interior presence. Winter is averaging 14.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season. He has already recorded six double-doubles on the season and has created a lot of problems in the post for opponents. His size and rebounding skill can cause problems for a lot of teams.

Andrew Rohde, G — A former Virginia guard, Rohde has been another nice transfer addition to Greg Gard's team this season. He can do a little bit of everything on the basketball court, averaging 7.0 points, 2.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game for the Badgers.

The Coaches

Matt Painter, Purdue

Purdue head coach Matt Painter coaches his team against Alabama at Coleman Coliseum. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Painter is in his 21st season at Purdue and his 22nd year overall with the Boilermakers. In that time, he's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles, 16 NCAA Tournament appearances, and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.

A lot of Purdue's success has come in the last decade, with the Boilers adding four Big Ten championships to their collection since the start of the 2016-17 season. Painter has had four different players win the Big Ten Player of the Year Award five times: JaJuan Johnson (2010), Caleb Swanigan (2017), Zach Edey (2023, 2024), and Braden Smith (2025).

Painter is a Purdue alum, playing under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. After his playing career ended, he jumped right into coaching, working as an assistant at Washington & Jefferson (Division III) and Barton (Division II) before getting a job at Eastern Illinois (1995 to 1998). Painter then joined former Purdue assistant coach Bruce Weber at Southern Illinois as an assistant from 1998 through 2003. Painter then became head coach of the Salukis for the 2003-04 season.

In 2004, Painter returned to Purdue as the associate head coach alongside Keady before taking over the program for the 2005-06 season. In a win over Akron on Nov. 16, 2025, Painter won his 500th career game as a head coach.

Overall record : 508-221

: 508-221 Record at Purdue: 483-216

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard looks | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Gard is in his 11th season as the head coach of the Badgers, taking over for Bo Ryan midway through the 2015-16 campaign. He's been at Wisconsin for more than two decades, though, working as an assistant coach from 2001 through 2008 and then earning a promotion as the associate head coach ahead of the 2008-09 season.

In more than a decade in Madison, Gard has led Wisconsin to a pair of Big Ten regular season championships and seven NCAA Tournament appearances. The Badgers have finished in the top four of the Big Ten standings six times and have hit 20-plus wins in seven different seasons.

Gard was a longtime assistant under Ryan, working as an assistant coach on his staff at Wisconsin-Platteville and Milwaukee before making the move to Madison. He also played under Ryan at Wisconsin-Platteville.

Over the last decade, Gard has proven himself to be one of the top coaches in the Big Ten and regularly has the Badgers in the NCAA Tournament hunt.

Overall record : 222-121

: 222-121 Record at Kent State: 222-121

Preview

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) celebrates a basket | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Purdue and Wisconsin have had some really good battles in recent years. Over the last 10 meetings, each team has won five times, and eight of those games have been decided by eight points or less. There's a good possibility we have another quality matchup in Madison on Saturday.

Boyd can cause some problems for Purdue because of his ability to get into the painted area. He can take defenders off the bounce and loves to get to the rim. If there's nothing in the paint, he can kick it out to one of his shooters for an open three.

The Boilermakers have a much stronger defensive presence in the post than last year, though. Boyd will have to fight off Cluff, Kaufman-Renn, and Daniel Jacobsen down low, which will make it difficult to score. As long as those three can play physical without fouling, Purdue is going to put itself in a really good spot to win the game.

Additionally, Purdue's shooters can make life difficult for a Badgers team that has struggled defensively. If the Boilers are hitting at a high clip from the perimeter, it could be an early night for the Badgers.

