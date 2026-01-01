Bo Bichette Adds Surprising Team to Lengthy List of Suitors in Free Agency
Bo Bichette’s free agency has dragged into 2026, and his list of suitors just added a pretty big name.
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman is reporting the Yankees have checked in on Bichette, in what would be a really good fit if New York makes a few moves.
The Yankees have been fielding trade offers for Jazz Chisholm Jr., which would open a spot on the infield for Bichette. Heyman also reported that the Dodgers and Cubs had also contacted the two-time All-Star, who is a free agent for the first time after seven seasons with the Blue Jays.
The Yankees, Cubs and Dodgers join a list of teams interested in the 27-year-old. Other potential destinations include the Giants, Mariners, Red Sox and Blue Jays.
Bichette is one of the MLB’s worst defensive shortstops, but he has expressed a willingness to move to second base. In 2025, he posted -13 outs above average, and his -28 OAA over the past five seasons is the fourth-worst mark among MLB shortstops.
Bichette is coming off an outstanding season in which he helped lead Toronto to the World Series. He slashed .311/.357/.483, with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs, and a career full-season best wRC+ of 134. He posted 3.8 fWAR and a healthy wOBA of .361 in 139 games. A PCL sprain in his left knee on September 6 caused Bichette to miss the rest of the regular season. He missed the ALDS and ALCS but returned for the World Series, where he was visibly hobbled. He should be fully healthy to start 2026.
While the 2025 season was a highlight for Bichette, he has been consistent for years. His career slashline of .294/.337/.469 puts him among the best-hitting middle infielders in the sport. He has dealt with injuries in recent years, and he only played 135 games in 2023, thanks to knee and quad injuries. In 2024, he was limited to 81 games after dealing with a lingering calf strain and a fractured right middle finger.
There is risk in signing Bichette to a long-term deal due to his injury history and poor defense. The 2025 campaign elevated him, and a lack of infield bats available has made him one of the jewels of this free agent class.
If Chisholm is moved, Bichette would be an excellent addition for the Yankees.