CBS Sports Ranks Purdue Football's 2021 Schedule Fourth-Hardest in the Big Ten

After a 2-4 season in 2020, Purdue football faces the fourth-hardest schedule in the Big Ten according to CBS Sports. The team's schedule includes a trip to South Bend, Indiana, to play Notre Dame and another road game against Ohio State.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As the 2021 college football season draws nearer, analyzing each program's strength of schedule helps in predicting results that will lead up to the College Football Playoff at the end of the year.

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports ranked the strength of schedule for all 14 Big Ten football programs. According to Fornelli, Nebraska will have the most difficult slate ahead of it, while Ohio State is just one spot shy of the easiest schedule in the league.

Purdue football comes in with the fourth-hardest schedule in the Big Ten. After a disappointing 2-4 season in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers will have their work cut out for them if they look to rebound during the upcoming season.

CBS Sports Analysis of Purdue's Schedule

"Purdue's SOS is buoyed a bit by a tricky nonconference schedule. The Boilermakers open the season with Oregon State at home and then hit the road to face an extremely well-rested UConn team. Then it's a quick trip up north to South Bend, Indiana, to take on Notre Dame.

The Boilermakers also draw a road game against Ohio State from the East with home dates against Michigan State and rival Indiana. Purdue gets Wisconsin at home in the division but will hit the road for games against Iowa, Nebraska and Northwestern."

