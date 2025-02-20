March Madness 2025: Dates, Locations & TV Info for NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
Can you feel it yet? March Madness is just around the corner and several teams are capable of making a deep run in the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. It all begins on Sunday, March 16, with the Selection Show, followed by plenty of great games.
Although we don't know the full 68-team field yet, why not start preparing for another exciting college basketball postseason? Below is the list of key dates, television information and locations for this year's March Madness Tournament.
Game times, matchups and desingated television networks will be announced on Selection Sunday.
2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Key Dates
- Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 16 (6 p.m. ET, TV: CBS)
- First Four: Tuesday, March 18 - Wednesday, March 19
- First Round: Thursday, March 20 - Friday, March 21
- Second Round: Saturday, March 22 - Sunday, March 23
- Sweet 16: Thursday, March 27 - Friday, March 28
- Elite Eight: Saturday, March 29 - Sunday, March 30
- Final Four: Saturday, April 5
- National Championship: Monday, April 7
TV information
- Selection Show: CBS
- First Four: TruTV
- First & Second rounds: CBS, TBS, TNT & TruTV
- Sweet 16 & Elite Eight: CBS, TBS & TruTV
- Final Four & National Championship: CBS
First Four location
- University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio (March 18-19)
First and second round locations
- Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. (March 20 & 22)
- Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. (March 20 & 22)
- Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. (March 20 & 22)
- Ball Arena in Denver (March 20 & 22)
- Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle (March 21 & 23)
- Rocket Arena in Cleveland (March 21 & 23)
- Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee (March 21 & 23)
- Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. (March 21 & 23)
Sweet 16 and Elite Eight locations (Regionals)
- East Regional: Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (March 27 & 29)
- West Regional: Chase Center in San Francisco (March 27 & 29)
- South Regional: State Farm Arena in Atlanta (March 28 & 30)
- Midwest Regional: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (March 28 & 30)
Final Four and National Championship location
- Alamodome in San Antonio (April 5 & 7)
