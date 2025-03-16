Purdue's Seed, Opponent, Date and Location for 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
For a 10th consecutive season, Purdue is back in the NCAA Tournament. This year, the Boilermakers received a No. 4 seed will open March Madness with a first-round matchup against No. 13 High Point. Purdue is in the Midwest Region, meaning they'd play in Indianapolis if it reached the Sweet 16.
Purdue heads into the NCAA Tournament with a 22-11 record, hitting the 20-win mark for the ninth time in the past 11 seasons. The Boilermakers are hoping to make another deep March Madness run after playing in the National Championship Game a year ago.
Here's the the information you need to know about Purdue's first-round matchup in this year's NCAA Tournament:
No. 4 Purdue (22-11) vs. No. 13 High Point (29-5)
- Date & time: Thursday, March 20 (Time: TBD)
- Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I.
- TV: TBD
If Purdue defeats High Point in the first round, it will play the winner of No. 5 Clemson and No. 12 McNeese State in the Round of 32.
