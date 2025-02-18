Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings (Vol. 15): Wisconsin, Maryland Heating Up
Right now, the talk of the Big Ten is Michigan. After finishing last season with just three conference wins, the Wolverines are, without question, the best story in the league during the 2024-25 campaign. But they're not the only story.
Both Wisconsin and Maryland have been playing really well as of late, resulting in top-five spots in the power rankings. The Badgers have won four consecutive games, which includes an impressive road victory over Purdue at Mackey Arena. The Terrapins have won three straight contests, capped by a 26-point victory over Iowa on Sunday.
How much did the results from last week shuffle the power rankings? Here's the latest.
1. Michigan Wolverines
- Records: 20-5 overall, 12-2 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 22; NET: No. 19
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 3 (up 2 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Purdue 75-73; Defeated Ohio State 86-83.
- This week: vs. Michigan State on Friday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: The ability to win close games might be enough to help Michigan win a Big Ten regular season title. The Wolverines beat Purdue and Ohio State by a combined five points last week, improving to 12-2 in league play. They're now 7-1 in games decided by four points or less since the start on January.
2. Michigan State Spartans
- Records: 20-5 overall, 11-3 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 17; NET: No. 21
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 2 (no change)
- Last week: Lost to Indiana 71-67; Defeated Illinois 79-65.
- This week: vs. Purdue on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); at Michigan on Friday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: Since that 9-0 start in Big Ten play, Michigan State is now 2-3 in its last five games, but it did pick up a huge road victory over Illinois over the weekend. Tom Izzo's team has an important week ahead, with games against Purdue and Michigan on the docket. There's a lot at stake for the Spartans this coming week.
3. Wisconsin Badgers
- Records: 20-5 overall, 10-4 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 9; NET: No. 12
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 4 (up 1 spot)
- Last week: Defeated Purdue 94-84.
- This week: vs. Illinois on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); vs. Oregon on Saturday at noon ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: John Tonje saved one of his best Big Ten performances for Mackey Arena. The senior scored 32 points, leading the Badgers to a victory over Purdue and a fourth straight win. As we saw on Saturday, Wisconsin has a number of offensive threats on the roster, including Max Klesmit, John Blackwell and Nolan Winter. When they're firing, the Badgers can compete with anyone in the country.
4. Purdue Boilermakers
- Records: 19-7 overall, 11-4 in Big Ten
- .Rankings: KenPom: No. 10; NET: No. 13
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 1 (down 3 spots)
- Last week: Lost to Michigan 75-73; Lost to Wisconsin 94-84.
- This week: at Michigan State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (TV: Peacock); at Indiana on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS).
- The skinny: Purdue suffered back-to-back losses for the second time this season and it may hinder its hopes of a three-peat. The Boilers aren't out of the race by any stretch, but every game moving forward carries a lot more weight. How will Matt Painter's team respond to the adversity with tough games against Michigan State and Indiana ahead?
5. Maryland Terrapins
- Records: 20-6 overall, 10-5 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 14; NET: No. 14
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 5 (no change)
- Last week: Defeated Nebraska 83-75; Defeated Iowa 101-75.
- This week: vs. USC on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: The offense really found a rhythm over the last three games in College Park. Maryland averaged 91.3 points per game in their last three contests against Rutgers, Nebraska and Iowa — going 3-0 in those matchups. Derik Queen and Julian Reese couldn't be stopped last week, both posting double-doubles in wins over Nebraska and Iowa.
6. UCLA Bruins
- Records: 19-7 overall, 10-5 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 26; NET: No. 23
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 6 (no change)
- Last week: Lost to Illinois 83-78; Defeated Indiana 72-68.
- This week: vs. Minnesota on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); vs. Ohio State on Sunday at 3:45 p.m. ET (TV: CBS).
- The skinny: It took until mid-February, but UCLA was finally able to grab a win in the Eastern Time Zone. After a tough loss to Illinois, the Bruins bounced back with a road win over Indiana to remain in the hunt for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament next month. Now, UCLA gets to spend a full week in the comfort of its home venue before a trip back to the Midwest.
7. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Records: 17-9 overall, 9-7 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 20; NET: No. 18
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 7 (no change)
- Last week: Defeated UCLA 83-78; Lost to Michigan State 79-65.
- This week: at Wisconsin on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); vs. Duke (Madison Square Garden in New York) on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: Illinois started the week off on the right foot, getting an important win over UCLA. But the rest of the week didn't go well for Brad Underwood's team. Despite a hot start against Michigan State, the Fighting Illini dropped a home game to the Spartans, falling to 9-7 in the standings. Plus, Morez Johnson Jr. is out indefinitely with a wrist injury. It's been a tough season for the Illini.
8. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Records: 17-9 overall, 7-8 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 37; NET: No. 46
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 8 (no change)
- Last week: Lost to Maryland 83-75; Defeated Northwestern 68-64.
- This week: at Penn State on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: It doesn't have to be pretty, it just has to be a win. That was the case for Nebraska in Sunday's game against Northwestern. Despite trailing by 20 points in the second half, the Huskers somehow escaped Evanston with a victory, a gritty performance from Fred Hoiberg's squad. Nebraska has a nice scoring combination with Juwan Gary and Brice Williams, but they're going to need some others to start finding the bottom of the bucket more consistently.
9. Oregon Ducks
- Records: 18-8 overall, 7-8 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 35; NET: No. 32
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 12 (up 3 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Northwestern 81-75; Defeated Rutgers 75-57.
- This week: at Iowa on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Wisconsin on Saturday at noon ET (TV: FOX).
- The skinny: What an important week for Oregon. After a lengthy losing streak, the Ducks were finally able to put some tallies in the win column, taking down Northwestern and Rutgers. Sometimes, that's all it takes to regain confidence and momentum. Could we see Oregon go on a little bit of a run now that it finally snapped a five-game losing streak?
10. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Records: 15-11 overall, 7-8 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 28; NET: No. 30
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 9 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: Defeated Washington 93-69; Lost to Michigan 86-83.
- This week: vs. Northwestern on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); at UCLA on Sunday at 3:45 p.m. ET (TV: CBS).
- The skinny: There's really just no consistency from Ohio State this season, which continued this week. The Buckeyes have proven capable of beating good teams throughout the season, but they can't sustain any momentum from those victories. Despite a hard-fought game against Michigan on Sunday, Ohio State was on the wrong side and dropped back below .500 in league play.
11. Indiana Hoosiers
- Records: 15-11 overall, 6-9 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 53; NET: No. 57
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 13 (up 2 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Michigan State 71-67; Lost to UCLA 72-68.
- This week: vs. Purdue on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS).
- The skinny: One of the most surprising outcomes of the season was Indiana's road win over Michigan State last week. Malik Reneau had a big day with 19 points and 12 rebounds and it had us wondering if it was the spark the Hoosiers needed to get back in the NCAA Tournament conversation. But IU was unable to capitalize, falling to UCLA at home. The Hoosiers now get more than a week to prepare for Purdue.
12. USC Trojans
- Records: 14-11 overall, 6-8 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 56; NET: No. 66
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 10 (down 2 spots)
- Last week: Defeated Penn State 92-67; Lost to Minnesota 69-66.
- This week: at Maryland on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); at Rutgers on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: USC is another team that has struggled with consistency this year. The Trojans looked spectacular in a blowout win over Penn State, but followed it up with a dud against Minnesota. Getting outscored 36-18 in the paint by the Gophers will have that impact, though. USC now prepares for a cross-country trip to Maryland and Rutgers for two important games.
13. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Records: 13-12 overall, 5-9 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 90; NET: No. 94
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 16 (up 3 spots)
- Last week: Defeated USC 69-66.
- This week: at UCLA on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1); vs. Penn State on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: Ben Johnson deserves a lot of credit. To start the year, Minnesota looked like it was — by far — the worst team in the Big Ten. Now, the Golden Gophers are sitting at 5-9 and have a real opportunity to earn a spot in the Big Ten Tournament. This will be an interesting team to keep an eye on down the final stretch of the season.
14. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Records: 14-11 overall, 5-9 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 72; NET: No. 64
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 14 (no change)
- Last week: Defeated Rutgers 84-73; Lost to Maryland 101-75.
- This week: vs. Oregon on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. Washington on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: Payton Sandfort and Josh Dix are doing their best to carry the Hawkeyes right now, and it worked in last week's win over Rutgers in Piscataway. But against teams with more talent, Iowa just can't hang on the defensive end. That was witnessed again in a 101-75 loss to Maryland on Sunday.
15. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Records: 12-14 overall, 5-10 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 76; NET: No. 80
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 11 (down 4 spots)
- Last week: Lost to Iowa 84-73; Lost to Oregon 75-57.
- This week: at Washington on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); vs. USC on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: It's been three straight losses for Rutgers since that upset win over Illinois on Feb. 5. I sound like a broken record, but the Scarlet Knights have been too dependent on Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey this season. There's been no supporting cast to offer consistent help.
16. Washington Huskies
- Records: 13-12 overall, 4-10 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 94; NET: No. 93
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 15 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: Lost to Ohio State 93-69; Defeated Penn State 75-73.
- This week: vs. Rutgers on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Iowa on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: This might be the most important week of Washington's season as it pertains to its Big Ten Tournament hopes. After a win over Penn State last week, the Huskies are on the cusp of being one of the top-15 teams in the league. Maybe they don't have to go 2-0 in games against Rutgers and Iowa this week, but it would certainly help their cause.
17. Northwestern Wildcats
- Records: 13-13 overall, 4-11 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 58; NET: No. 61
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 17 (no change)
- Last week: Lost to Oregon 81-75; Lost to Nebraska 68-64.
- This week: at Ohio State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1).
- The skinny: Northwestern had a real opportunity to get a big home win over Nebraska, but squandered a 20-point lead at home. Despite losing Brooks Barnhizer and Jalen Leach for the season, the Wildcats have continued to battle and have had opportunities to win games. They just can't put opponents away.
18. Penn State Nittany Lions
- Records: 13-13 overall, 3-12 in Big Ten
- Rankings: KenPom: No. 75; NET: No. 78
- Last Week's Power Ranking: No. 18 (no change)
- Last week: Lost to USC 92-67; Lost to Washington 75-73.
- This week: vs. Nebraska on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network); at Minnesota on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network).
- The skinny: I'm not sure what's left to say about Penn State. A team that started off with so much promise has fallen hard. Yes, injuries have played a factor in this team's slide, but the Nittany Lions have now lost seven straight games and are in last place in the Big Ten.
