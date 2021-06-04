Big Ten: Former Rutgers Guard Jacob Young Transfers to Oregon

Jacob Young spent two season at Rutgers before declaring for the NBA Draft and entering the transfer portal. He'll play for the Oregon Ducks for the 2021-22 basketball season.

After declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft and entering his name in the transfer portal on March 26, former Rutgers guard Jacob Young announced Wednesday he is heading to the Pac-12.

Young spent two seasons at Rutgers after transferring from Texas, but he'll put on a jersey for Oregon in 2021-22. He sat out one season due to the previous NCAA transfer rules, meaning he'll enter his sixth year of college basketball.

He will immediately be eligible to play for the Ducks after the NCAA granted athletes a blanket waiver due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last season, Young played in 28 games for the Scarlet Knights. He led the team with 30.1 minutes, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game. His 14.1 points per game ranked second on the team.

Rutgers finished with a 16-12 overall record last season, which was sixth in the Big Ten. Former teammates Geo Baker and Ron Harper are currently going through the pre-draft process, but they have eligibility to return to school.

Young, Baker and Harper were the top-three contributors in minutes played and points last season.

Rutgers won its first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament last season, defeating No. 7 seed Clemson 60-56. The team fell to No. 2 seed Houston 63-60 in the second round to end its season.

