La Lumiere Point Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. Receives Offer From Purdue Basketball
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball extended an offer to another upcoming, in-state recruit. The Boilermakers offered 2023 point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. from La Lumiere High School in Laporte, Indiana.
Fears is a four-star rated recruit, according to 247Sports. He is currently the No. 1-rated player in the state from his class and No. 23 in the entire country. He's received offers from Gonzaga, Creighton, DePaul, Chicago State and Detroit.
The 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect has garnered more attention in his recruitment from high-major programs. He traveled to Champaign, Illinois, for his first unofficial visit with Big Ten opponent Illinois on Wednesday.
Fears is one of six guards playing for the Bradley Beal Elite Under-17 team in St. Louis, Missouri. Beal's AAU program has produced seven McDonald's All-Americans and 14 NBA players.
Stories Related to Purdue Basketball
- SEASON TICKET RENEWALS AVAILABLE: Purdue athletics announced the season-ticket renewal deadline for the 2021-22 men's basketball season is July 30. CLICK HERE
- COACH K RETIRING: Mike Krzyzewski spent the last 41 years with Duke, and throughout his coaching career accumulated a 1,170-361 record. He'll coach his final season in 2021-22. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE TO PLAY NC STATE: Purdue is scheduled to Play North Carolina State at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE BASKETBALL STAFF: Former Purdue basketball players Spike Albrecht and Tommy Luce will join the program as graduate assistants. P.J. Thompson is set to remain on the staff after being promoted to the team's director of player development. CLICK HERE