La Lumiere Point Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. Receives Offer From Purdue Basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball extended an offer to another upcoming, in-state recruit. The Boilermakers offered 2023 point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. from La Lumiere High School in Laporte, Indiana.

Fears is a four-star rated recruit, according to 247Sports. He is currently the No. 1-rated player in the state from his class and No. 23 in the entire country. He's received offers from Gonzaga, Creighton, DePaul, Chicago State and Detroit.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect has garnered more attention in his recruitment from high-major programs. He traveled to Champaign, Illinois, for his first unofficial visit with Big Ten opponent Illinois on Wednesday.

Fears is one of six guards playing for the Bradley Beal Elite Under-17 team in St. Louis, Missouri. Beal's AAU program has produced seven McDonald's All-Americans and 14 NBA players.

