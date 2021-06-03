Sports Illustrated home
La Lumiere Point Guard Jeremy Fears Jr. Receives Offer From Purdue Basketball

Jeremey Fears Jr. is a four-star recruit from La Lumiere High School in La Porte, Indiana. He is currently the No. 1-rated recruit in Indiana for the class of 2023.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball extended an offer to another upcoming, in-state recruit. The Boilermakers offered 2023 point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. from La Lumiere High School in Laporte, Indiana. 

Fears is a four-star rated recruit, according to 247Sports. He is currently the No. 1-rated player in the state from his class and No. 23 in the entire country. He's received offers from Gonzaga, Creighton, DePaul, Chicago State and Detroit. 

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect has garnered more attention in his recruitment from high-major programs. He traveled to Champaign, Illinois, for his first unofficial visit with Big Ten opponent Illinois on Wednesday.

Fears is one of six guards playing for the Bradley Beal Elite Under-17 team in St. Louis, Missouri. Beal's AAU program has produced seven McDonald's All-Americans and 14 NBA players. 

