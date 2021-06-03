Three Purdue Basketball Players Invited to USA Basketball U19 Tryouts

Sophomore Jaden Ivey and freshmen Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn were invited to compete for spots on the 12-member team that will represent the USA at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup for Men.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three members of the 2021-22 Purdue basketball team were invited to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Men's U19 World Cup Team training camp.

Sophomore Jaden Ivey and freshmen Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn will compete on June 20-22 in Fort Worth, Texas. They will look to earn spots on the 12-member team that will represent the USA at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup for Men.

The three Boilermakers are among 27 athletes trying out. Purdue is the only college program with three members vying for a roster spot. Gonzaga, Baylor and Ohio State each have two players.

Members of the Purdue basketball program have had success in the U19 World Cup in each of the last three events. Caleb Swanigan won gold in Greece in 2015, Carsen Edwards won bronze in Egypt in 2017 and Trevion Williams was a gold medalist in Greece in 2019.

Ivey a Big Ten All-Freshman team selection last season and was mentioned as a preseason All-American for the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Over his last six games in 2020-21, Ivey scored an average of 18.2 points per game and added 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field. He scored 26 points in the team's NCAA Tournament game against North Texas. It was the second-most ever by a Big Ten player in an NCAA Tournament debut.

Furst is an incoming 6-foot-10 freshman from Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was named Indiana's Mr. Basketball after a state championship victory in his senior year at Blackhawk Christian. He scored 2,087 points in his career and was the program's all-time leading scorer and rebounder.

Kaufman-Renn is another incoming freshman at Purdue. The 6-foot-9 forward from Sellersburg, Indiana, is a two-time state champion at Silver Creek High School and finished as the runner-up for Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2021. He left Silver Creek after scoring 1,832 points and grabbing 867 rebounds.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

PURDUE OFFERS 2023 PG: Jeremey Fears Jr. is a four-star recruit from La Lumiere High School in La Porte, Indiana. He is currently the No. 1-rated recruit in Indiana for the class of 2023. CLICK HERE

Jeremey Fears Jr. is a four-star recruit from La Lumiere High School in La Porte, Indiana. He is currently the No. 1-rated recruit in Indiana for the class of 2023. SEASON TICKET RENEWALS AVAILABLE: Purdue athletics announced the season-ticket renewal deadline for the 2021-22 men's basketball season is July 30. CLICK HERE

Purdue athletics announced the season-ticket renewal deadline for the 2021-22 men's basketball season is July 30. COACH K RETIRING: Mike Krzyzewski spent the last 41 years with Duke, and throughout his coaching career accumulated a 1,170-361 record. He'll coach his final season in 2021-22. CLICK HERE

Mike Krzyzewski spent the last 41 years with Duke, and throughout his coaching career accumulated a 1,170-361 record. He'll coach his final season in 2021-22. PURDUE TO PLAY NC STATE: Purdue is scheduled to Play North Carolina State at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!