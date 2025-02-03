Big Ten Men's Basketball Standings (Feb. 3): Race for Conference Title Heating Up
The race at the top of the Big Ten is really beginning to heat up as we enter the second half of the season. With Purdue's win over Indiana, USC's upset of Michigan State and Michigan's win over Rutgers, the three teams are within one game of each other at the top of the league standings.
Michigan State still owns a half-game lead on Purdue heading into the first full week of February. Michigan is only one game back. The Boilermakers have nine games remaining on the schedule, while both the Spartans and Wolverines still have 10 to play.
There's also a battle for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament entering February. Maryland, UCLA and Wisconsin are all tied for that fourth spot, all sitting at 7-4. Illinois isn't far behind, owning a 7-5 record.
Additionally, things at the bottom of the Big Ten are also quite interesting. Because this is an 18-team league, there will be three teams that miss the 15-team conference tournament in March. Penn State, Northwestern and Minnesota are all tied for 15th in the standings at 3-8. Washington is sitting at 2-8 currently.
It should make for an interesting February. Here's a complete look at the Big Ten standings.
Big Ten men's basketball standings (Feb. 3)
1. Michigan State Spartans (9-1)
2. Purdue Boilermakers (9-2)
3. Michigan Wolverines (8-2)
T-4. Maryland Terrapins (7-4)
T-4. UCLA Bruins (7-4)
T-4. Wisconsin Badgers (7-4)
7. Illinois Fighting Illini (7-5)
8. USC Trojans (5-5)
T-9. Oregon Ducks (5-6)
T-9. Indiana Hoosiers (5-6)
T-9. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-6)
12. Iowa Hawkeyes (5-6)
T-13. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-7)
T-13. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-7)
T-15. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-8)
T-15. Northwestern Wildcats (3-8)
T-15. Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-8)
18. Washington Huskies (2-8)
