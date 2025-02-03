Boilermakers Country

Big Ten Men's Basketball Standings (Feb. 3): Race for Conference Title Heating Up

The race between Michigan State, Purdue and Michigan for the top spot in the Big Ten standings is really heating up as the calendar turns to February.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) shoots the ball
Purdue Boilermakers forward Camden Heide (23) shoots the ball / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The race at the top of the Big Ten is really beginning to heat up as we enter the second half of the season. With Purdue's win over Indiana, USC's upset of Michigan State and Michigan's win over Rutgers, the three teams are within one game of each other at the top of the league standings.

Michigan State still owns a half-game lead on Purdue heading into the first full week of February. Michigan is only one game back. The Boilermakers have nine games remaining on the schedule, while both the Spartans and Wolverines still have 10 to play.

There's also a battle for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament entering February. Maryland, UCLA and Wisconsin are all tied for that fourth spot, all sitting at 7-4. Illinois isn't far behind, owning a 7-5 record.

Additionally, things at the bottom of the Big Ten are also quite interesting. Because this is an 18-team league, there will be three teams that miss the 15-team conference tournament in March. Penn State, Northwestern and Minnesota are all tied for 15th in the standings at 3-8. Washington is sitting at 2-8 currently.

It should make for an interesting February. Here's a complete look at the Big Ten standings.

Big Ten men's basketball standings (Feb. 3)

1. Michigan State Spartans (9-1)
2. Purdue Boilermakers (9-2)
3. Michigan Wolverines (8-2)
T-4. Maryland Terrapins (7-4)
T-4. UCLA Bruins (7-4)
T-4. Wisconsin Badgers (7-4)
7. Illinois Fighting Illini (7-5)
8. USC Trojans (5-5)
T-9. Oregon Ducks (5-6)
T-9. Indiana Hoosiers (5-6)
T-9. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-6)
12. Iowa Hawkeyes (5-6)
T-13. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-7)
T-13. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-7)
T-15. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-8)
T-15. Northwestern Wildcats (3-8)
T-15. Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-8)
18. Washington Huskies (2-8)

Related Big Ten stories

BARNHIZER OUT FOR SEASON: Northwestern coach Chris Collins revealed that star Brooks Barnhizer will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season. He was averaging 17.1 points per game. CLICK HERE

PURDUE TOP-5 IN BROADCASTER RANKING: FOX college basketball broadcaster John Fanta has moved Purdue into his top-five following the Boilermakers' win over Indiana on Friday. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Basketball