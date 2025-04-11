Big Ten News: Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer Shuts Down Transfer Portal Rumors
Apparently, Brooks Barnhizer heard — or saw — the rumors. At some point in the last week, the Northwestern star caught wind of the speculation that he was potentially entering the transfer portal, should the NCAA grant him a medical hardship waiver. So, he decided to put an end to it.
Friday, Barnhizer took to social media to shut down any rumors about interest in entering the transfer portal. The Northwestern wing posted, "Never wearing another college jersey. 13 in purple and white forever."
Earlier this week, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that Barnhizer was going to enter his name into the NBA Draft, as well as the transfer portal, if he received a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA. However, Givony deleted the post a few moments later.
After that initial post, speculation grew that Barnhizer might look into an additional year of eligibility and spend it elsewhere. Because he is a native of Lafayette, Ind., there had been some rumors that Purdue might be a potential landing spot.
But Barnhizer's comments on social media put all of that to rest.
At this time, it's still unclear if Barnhizer is pursuing a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA. He had injury-shortened seasons in 2021-22 and 2024-25. As a freshman, he played in just 11 games. This past year, he appeared in only 17 before suffering an injury.
Barnhizer was having a tremendous senior year at Northwestern prior to sustaining the injury. He was averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. In his four seasons with the Wildcats, he scored more than 1,000 points, grabbed more than 500 rebounds and was responsible for more than 200 assists.
Not a bad career for the Lafayette native.
Whether Barnhizer receives another year of eligibility from the NCAA remains to be seen. At the very least, we know the Northwestern star will not be suiting up for another college basketball team.
Related stories
SAUNDERS CONSIDERING PURDUE: Purdue is among five schools that could land Virginia transfer wing Elijah Saunders, per insider Jon Rothstein. He averaged 10.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers last season. CLICK HERE
MARCH MADNESS 2026 DATES, LOCATIONS: It's never too early to start preparing for March Madness. Here is a look at the dates and locations for the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. CLICK HERE