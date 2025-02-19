Big Ten Title Chase: Remaining Schedules for Conference's Top-5 Teams
With less than three weeks remaining in the regular season, the race for a regular season Big Ten title is heating up. Currently, Michigan owns the top spot in the conference standings, with Michigan State, Wisconsin, Purdue and Maryland all within 2.5 games. Can the Wolverines hang on and go from worst to first in the first season under Dusty May?
The remaining schedules for each of the five teams in the hunt will certainly play a major role. Michigan still has six games left on the docket — most of any of the top-five teams in the standings. Purdue plays just four more games in the regular season — fewest among the five squads.
Michigan State, Wisconsin and Maryland all have five games left.
It should make for an incredibly entertaining finish to the Big Ten regular season. Here's the remaining schedules for each of those five teams still chasing a conference crown.
1. Michigan Wolverines (12-2 in Big Ten)
- Feb. 21: vs. Michigan State
- Feb. 24: at Nebraska
- Feb. 27: vs. Rutgers
- March 2: vs. Illinois
- March 5: vs. Maryland
- March 9: at Michigan State
2. Michigan State Spartans (12-3 in Big Ten, 0.5 games back)
- Feb. 21: at Michigan
- Feb. 26: at Maryland
- March 2: vs. Wisconsin
- March 6: at Iowa
- March 9: vs. Michigan
3. Wisconsin Badgers (11-4 in Big Ten, 1.5 games back)
- Feb. 22: vs. Oregon
- Feb. 25: vs. Washington
- March 2: at Michigan State
- March 5: at Minnesota
- March 8: vs. Penn State
4. Purdue Boilermakers (11-5 in Big Ten, 2 games back)
- Feb. 23: at Indiana
- Feb. 28: vs. UCLA
- March 4: vs. Rutgers
- March 7: at Illinois
5. Maryland Terrapins (10-5 in Big Ten, 2.5 games back)
- Feb. 20: vs. USC
- Feb. 26: vs. Michigan State
- March 1: at Penn State
- March 5: at Michigan
- March 8: vs. Northwestern
